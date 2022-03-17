Virginia Tech 2022 spring position previews: Linebackers

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech is gearing up for its first spring camp under new coach Brent Pry. The Roanoke Times is taking a position-by-position look at the roster before the Hokies return to the practice field on March 18.

Virginia Tech’s linebackers are up next…

Coming and going

Departing: N/A

N/A Returning (8): Dax Hollifield (Sr), Alan Tisdale (RS-Jr), Keshon Artis (RS-Jr), Dean Ferguson (RS-Soph), Lakeem Rudolph (RS-Fr), Will Johnson (RS-Fr), Jaden Keller (RS-Fr), Jordan McDonald (RS-Fr), J.R. Walker (RS-Soph)

What we know

Hollifield and Tisdale have played a lot of football.

They both played a career-high snaps last years — Hollifield played 686 and Tisdale played 699 — and Hollifield is tied for the team lead with 37 career starts. Tisdale doesn’t have nearly as many starts under his belt (18), but he’s played in 35 games.

Throw in a veteran backup like Keson Artis and linebacker is one of the more battle-tested groups on the roster. Artis played a career-high 227 defensive snaps after combining for 27 combined defensive snaps the previous two years.

One potential playmaker in the wings could be Jaden Keller, who the previous coaching staff was excited about last fall. He might have played last year if Tech didn’t have so many established linebackers. He held onto his redshirt year and that proved to be valuable time to learn a position he didn’t have much experience at.

His skillset — he’s a physical player with good instincts and length — might make it hard for coaches to keep him on the bench.

What we don’t know

The strong side linebacker position (Sam) is where most of the questions are.

Tech assistant Shawn Quinn is coaching the position and the players in his room right now are Jordan McDonald, Jayden McDonald, Tyler Matheny and Ben Skinner. It’s a short list that only includes one scholarship player (Jordan McDonald).

The McDonalds moved to linebacker from safety when Pry took over and it was announced on Wednesday that JR Walker was moving to linebacker as well. The coaching staff could continue to shuffle the deck to add depth at the position since there will only be two true safety positions going forward.

According to Quinn, there will be some crossover with the Sams and weak side linebackers (Will), but it isn’t clear if guys will be interchangeable.

The status of Reid Pulliam will also be something to monitor going forward as well. Pulliam is no longer with the team after enrolling in January. Pry said it’s possible Pulliam could rejoin the team, but with no clear details about the situation it’s impossible to know if that’s realistic or not.

All eyes on

Is going with Hollifield and Tisdale for a second straight year cheating?

Hollifield was emotional after the coaching change, but the Hokies landing a defensive minded coach who used to coach linebackers softened the blow a little bit.

Hollifield and Tisdale had to be excited when they saw Pry’s resume and the record of success linebackers have under him. It’s been a challenging stretch for the position group with new linebacker coaches each year since Bud Foster retired.

It still feels like both have untapped potential and learning under Pry and defensive coordinator Chris Marve could help them make fewer mistakes and make impact plays more consistently.

Hollifield said on Wednesday all the calls will be going through him — more so than past years — and he’s ready to take that responsibility on. Pry has already been very complimentary of Hollifield and should feel comfortable throwing a lot at him, which should help smooth the transition for the entire defense.

Outlook

One of the more veteran heavy position groups should be well-suited to handle the changes the coaches are going to make. The rotation will be a work in progress to start spring camp, but backups like Keshon Artis getting more reps last year and promising young players like Jaden Keller will give the new staff some various combinations to try.

