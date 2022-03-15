Virginia Tech 2022 spring position previews: Offensive line

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech is gearing up for its first spring camp under new coach Brent Pry. The Roanoke Times is taking a position-by-position look at the roster before the Hokies return to the practice field on March 18.

Virginia Tech’s offensive line is up next…

Coming and going

Departing (5): Brock Hoffman (NFL), Lecitus Smith (NFL), Luke Tenuta (NFL), Tyrell Smith, Derrell Bailey (South Florida)

Brock Hoffman (NFL), Lecitus Smith (NFL), Luke Tenuta (NFL), Tyrell Smith, Derrell Bailey (South Florida) Returning (9): Silas Dzansi (R-Sr), Johnny Jordan (R-Sr), Jesse Hanson (R-Soph), Parker Clements (Soph), Kaden Moore (Soph), Bryce Goodner (R-Fr), Danijel Miletic (R-Fr), Bob Shick (R-Fr), Jack Hollifield (R-Fr)

Silas Dzansi (R-Sr), Johnny Jordan (R-Sr), Jesse Hanson (R-Soph), Parker Clements (Soph), Kaden Moore (Soph), Bryce Goodner (R-Fr), Danijel Miletic (R-Fr), Bob Shick (R-Fr), Jack Hollifield (R-Fr) Early enrollees (1): Brody Meadows

Brody Meadows Fall enrollees (3): Johnny Garrett, Johnny Dickson, Hunter Mclain

What we know

The return of Silas Dzansi and Johnny Jordan was a big deal for Tech’s new coaching staff. Jordan’s return came out of nowhere since it looked like he had used all his eligibility up and didn’t mention the possibility when he spoke to reporters towards the end of the season.

If the two had moved on, new offensive line coach Joe Rudolph would have been left with three spots in the starting lineup to fill and few experienced options to choose from. They also give Rudolph positional flexibility since Dzansi can play four out of the five positions on the line while Jordan can play anywhere on the interior.

It’s pretty safe to pencil in Moore and Clements at the top of the depth chart as well. Moore started all 13 games last fall at right guard while Clements slid into the starting lineup at right tackle midway through the year. The only question for them is whether they will get a look on the left side or will continue as a tandem on the right side.

What we don’t know

Where everyone else fits in.

Jesse Hanson could be the first one to get a look at that open guard spot. The Lord Botetourt product has been patient having played only 28 snaps in three years. He was part of a large group of offensive lineman that signed with the program in 2019, but is the only one left on the roster.

Three of the four other returning lineman — Bryce Goodner, Danijel Miletic and Jack Hollfield — are also options on the interior while former junior college transfer Bob Shick will probably be needed to establish some depth at tackle.

Hollifield could provide Rudolph some additional lineup combinations if he’s ready for a larger role at center. The one-time tight end made great strides in his first year at the position with former Tech offensive lineman Brock Hoffman, who was a mentor of sorts for Hollifield, giving him high marks.

All eyes on

Moore feels like a player who has the potential to make a big leap.

It was a bit of a surprise when offensive line coach Vance Vice threw him into the starting lineup coming out of fall camp last fall. Vice said he couldn’t ignore how well Moore played throughout the offseason even though he had more experienced options to choose from.

The decision paid off.

Moore led the offense with 723 snaps (third on the team overall) and quietly put together a very impressive body of work. According to Pro Football Focus, he only allowed 12 pressures on the season — five sacks, one quarterback hit and six hurries — and was only called for five penalties. Pro Football Focus gave him an overall grade of 70.2 on the season.

That’s a pretty good starting point considering the last freshman to start a full season for Tech was Christian Darrisaw, who graded out at 68.5 in 2018. He also gave up the same number of pass rushes as Moore.

It’s too soon to pencil Moore in as a future first-rounder, but he did more than enough to prove he has a bright future last season.

Outlook

Two years ago Virginia Tech had an embarrassment of riches on the offensive line with a two-deep that featured multiple experienced players at each spot.

That depth evaporated as players left for the NFL and transferred.

Pry couldn’t have picked a better position coach than Rudolph to rebuild that depth. Rudolph has turned multiple walk-ons into All-Americans and managed to continually reload at Wisconsin without much drop off.

It might take another recruiting cycle or two to get that depth righted out, but the team’s short term outlook for the line is on firmer ground. Tech’s starting five should sit among the top half of the conference as long as everyone remains healthy.

Links

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.