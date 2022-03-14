Virginia Tech 2022 spring position previews: Quarterbacks

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech is gearing up for its first spring camp under new coach Brent Pry. The Roanoke Times is taking a position-by-position look at the roster before the Hokies return to the practice field on March 18.

Virginia Tech’s quarterbacks are up first…

Coming and going

Departing (2): Braxton Burmeister (transfer), Knox Kadum (transfer)

Braxton Burmeister (transfer), Knox Kadum (transfer) Returning (2): Connor Blumrick (R-Sr), Tahj Bullock (R-Fr)

Connor Blumrick (R-Sr), Tahj Bullock (R-Fr) Early enrollees (3): Devin Farrell, Grant Wells (Marshall), Jason Brown (South Carolina)

Devin Farrell, Grant Wells (Marshall), Jason Brown (South Carolina) Fall enrollees: N/A

What we know

Virginia Tech significantly revamped its quarterback room over the last two-plus months.

It started when Burmeister (San Diego State) and Kadum (McNeese State) at the end of the 2021 season. Burmeister left Blacksburg with a winning record (8-7) over two years, but went through notable struggles as the team’s uncontested starter.

Tech finished the year ranked No. 112 nationally in passing (176.4 yards per game) and the previous staff became increasingly reluctant to throw the ball. Only eight FBS teams attempted fewer passes in the month of November than the Hokies (19.8 attempts per game).

Blumrick got an increasing amount of playing time last year culminating with a start in the Pinstripe Bowl, but was more effective rotating into the lineup on a limited basis with an emphasis on running the ball.

Tech has all their 2022 quarterback signees enrolled and the plan is to give each quarterback first-team reps this spring.

“I think it’s a healthy competition,” Pry said, in February. “I think there’s a wide variety of skills and age groups. … We were very straightforward with these guys. The competition this spring, obviously Coach [Tyler] Bowen and I, we’re going to give each of these guys an opportunity with the first group.”

What we don’t know

Does Brown’s SEC experience give him an edge? It was only four games, but leading an underdog South Carolina team to wins over Florida and Auburn gave his resume a big boost. Wells has never played a Power Five opponent and very few of his wins over the last two years came against teams with winning records.

It’s also hard to figure out which of the competitors will be the best fit for offensive coordinator Tyler Bowen’s system. Bowen gave very few details about what fans should expect when he met with the media for the first time. He said he wants to fit his system to the personnel — he stressed the importance of skill players — and would be a “mixture of different ideologies.”

Those aren’t very revealing details.

All eyes on

This will be a critical offseason for Bullock as he looks to prove himself to a new coaching staff. Bullock’s 17 snaps (only five dropbacks) in the Pinstripe Bowl didn’t tell us much about his future.

Is he a fit for Bowen’s new system? Does he have the skillset new quarterback coach Brad Glenn prefers? Is he ready for a larger role? The tireless work ethic he’s maintained throughout his time in Blacksburg won’t hurt his chances, but that lack of meaningful experience will likely be hard to overcome.

Outlook

A bit mixed.

Tech fans hoping for an immediate turnaround will probably be a bit disappointed. The Hokies didn’t add a transformative talent like North Carolina did a few years ago with Sam Howell, who propelled them to instant Coastal contenders.

That doesn’t mean Pry’s success in the transfer portal landing multiple quarterbacks with starting experience wasn’t important. It should prevent Tech from facing the same dilemma it did last year when the lack of an experienced backup quarterback cost them games.

