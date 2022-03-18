Virginia Tech 2022 spring position previews: Safeties

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech is gearing up for its first spring camp under new coach Brent Pry. The Roanoke Times is taking a position-by-position look at the roster before the Hokies return to the practice field on March 18.

Virginia Tech’s safeties are up next…

Coming and going

Departing (1): Tae Daley

Tae Daley Returning (7): Chamarri Conner (Sr), Nasir Peoples (R-Jr), Ny’Quee Hawkins (Soph), Kenonta Jenkins (Soph), Jalen Stroman (Soph), Da’Shawn Elder (R-Fr), Jalen Hoyle (R-Fr)

Chamarri Conner (Sr), Nasir Peoples (R-Jr), Ny’Quee Hawkins (Soph), Kenonta Jenkins (Soph), Jalen Stroman (Soph), Da’Shawn Elder (R-Fr), Jalen Hoyle (R-Fr) Early enrollees: N/A

N/A Fall enrollees (1): Mansoor Delane

What we know

Nasir Peoples jumped into a starting role at boundary safety after missing the 2020 season with a knee injury. He played the second most snaps on the defense (817) and was second in tackles (88). He also had three pass-breakups and an interception.

Peoples even nabbed All-ACC honorable mention honors, but the fifth-year junior has some areas to work on going into spring camp.

According to Pro Football Focus, he was the lowest rated player in coverage on the team with a 35.9 grade. He allowed 24 catches on 35 targets (68.6%) for 389 yards. The 16.2 yards per catch allowed was most of any starter in the secondary.

Peoples was one of four defenders last year to finish the season with more than 15 missed tackles. He's got to show more consistency in that part of his game as well.

What we don’t know

Conner has been a starting presence on the defense going back to 2019. He’s been the most durable player in the program during that stretch and enters the season with a streak of 37 consecutive starts. In 2021, he pulled off the impressive feat of leading the team in defensive snaps (833) and special teams snaps (174 snaps).

There’s no question that when Tech heads to Old Dominion that Conner will be on the field for the first snap, but where will that be?

Conner is currently a man without a position with the Hokies moving to a more traditional 4-3 defense. Brent Pry told The Roanoke Times in February that Conner would likely move back to free safety or the boundary safety, but defensive coordinator Chris Marve was reluctant to confirm that when he spoke to reporters this week.

It’s possible Conner could get a look at Sam linebacker before anything is decided, but figuring that out will be a key piece to the puzzle for the new staff. There’s an opening at free safety with the departure of Tae Daley, but Conner seems better suited to the boundary where Peoples started all 13 games last season. Peoples did get work during the offseason last year at both positions.

All eyes on

Jenkins has been waiting in the wings the last two years. He’s developed a solid reputation in the locker room for his hard work — he was mentioned earlier this week as a standout in the “Hunger Drills” — but playing time has been hard to come by.

He got a few starts in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic as a true freshman ,but his own bout with COVID put him back on the bench. He was an early favorite to get the start at free safety last year before losing the job to Tae Daley.

Half of his 200 snaps last year came in two games (Notre Dame and Miami).

Will the new staff keep him at free safety or move him to the boundary? Can he land a more prominent role wherever he ends up? The 6-foot-3, 207-pounder will provide depth either way.

Outlook

Tech has eight safeties vying for playing time at two spots instead of three this year so the depth issues impacting much of the roster don’t really apply here. It would be easy to just assume Conner and Peoples would get the starting nod in some form, but there are some promising up-and-comers that will probably get some consideration.

Jenkins is in that group and so is Stroman.

The previous coaching staff put a lot of trust in Storman right out of the gate and thought he showed a maturity beyond his years as a true freshman. He played all over the field on special teams and thrived in that role. He also made key contributions on defense in a late season win over Virginia.

Tech will have a strong two-deep at the position no matter what.

