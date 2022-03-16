Virginia Tech 2022 spring position previews: Tight ends

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech is gearing up for its first spring camp under new coach Brent Pry. The Roanoke Times is taking a position-by-position look at the roster before the Hokies return to the practice field on March 18.

Virginia Tech’s tight ends are up next…

Coming and going

Departing (1): James Mitchell

James Mitchell Returning (3): Drake Deiuliis (R-Sr), Nick Gallo (Jr), Jared Gibble (R-Fr)

Drake Deiuliis (R-Sr), Nick Gallo (Jr), Jared Gibble (R-Fr) Early enrollees (2): Benji Gosnell, Harrison Saint Germain

Benji Gosnell, Harrison Saint Germain Fall enrollees (1): Daequan Wright

What we know

Mitchell’s season-ending injury last year gave Tech extra time to prepare for life without him.

Deiullis and Gallo couldn’t replicate his athleticism, but they were capable blockers and combined for 19 catches and 206 yards (10.8 yards per catch) with a touchdown. Gallo was the more trusted of the two in the passing game with 14 catches for 130 yards.

The numbers weren’t overly impressive, but neither was the Hokies passing offense last year. The previous staff shied away from using Deiuliis and Gallo particularly in the red zone and neither tight end caught a pass from inside the opponent’s 20-yard line last year.

They should be more front and center this spring with a new offensive coordinator, quarterback and scheme plus all the uncertainty at running back and wide receiver.

What we don’t know

Benji Gosnell won’t be available this spring even though he enrolled early. He suffered a torn ACL and MCL in September and his doctors told him to expect a nine-month rehab process.

He told The Roanoke Times in December that he expects to be back full-go in June. Being on campus during that process will help Gosnell get the best possible resources to aid in his recovery.

Tech’s other early enrollee at the position, Harrison Saint Germain, won’t have any limitations this spring. He’s another big-bodied prospect — he’s listed at 6-foot-4 and 230 pounds — who could be physically ready to contribute early.

He showed good hands on his senior year Hudl tape at Chantilly High School. His versatility also jumped out since he was just as comfortable on film lining up at H-back as he was on the outside.

Germain might have the inside track of the three 2022 signees to get early playing time. It would make sense for the new staff to redshirt one or two of the freshmen since they have multiple veterans at the spot.

All eyes on

Wright would get the nod had he enrolled early.

Fans will have to wait for his arrival a little longer as the 6-foot-4, 230-pounder hoops it up at Perry High School in Georgia.

Instead of going with one of the youngins, let's put Deiuliis in the spotlight. The sixth-year senior could have opted to hang up the cleats or transfer, but he decided to run it back for the Hokies and the new staff.

Deiullis spent the majority of his time on campus before 2021 as a special teams player. Mitchell’s injury paved the way for extended playing time on offense, but he remained an afterthought in the passing game.

He blocked on the majority of his 473 offensive snaps (277 run blocking and 65 pass blocks) and was only targeted seven times in 13 games.

It would make sense for the new offensive coordinator Tyler Bowen to rely on Deiuliis this season given his experience and actually give him a chance to prove himself as a pass-catching threat.

Outlook

One of the few details new coach Brent Pry has shared about the offense is that tight ends will feature prominently into whatever scheme Bowen rolls out.

That confidence makes sense since Tech has starting experience, depth and a trio of newcomers with upside in the room. Pry and company don’t have that mix at any other position on offense going into the spring.

