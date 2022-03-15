Virginia Tech 2022 spring position previews: Wide receivers

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech is gearing up for its first spring camp under new coach Brent Pry. The Roanoke Times is taking a position-by-position look at the roster before the Hokies return to the practice field on March 18.

Virginia Tech’s wide receivers are next:

Coming and going

Departing (3): Tre Turner (NFL), Tayvion Robinson (Kentucky), Changa Hodge

Tre Turner (NFL), Tayvion Robinson (Kentucky), Changa Hodge Returning (8): Kaleb Smith (R-Jr), Jaden Payoute (R-Soph), Dallan Wright (R-Soph), Jaylen Jones (Soph), Da’Wain Lofton (Soph), Christian Moss (R-Fr), DJ Sims (R-Fr), Keli Lawson (R-Fr)

Kaleb Smith (R-Jr), Jaden Payoute (R-Soph), Dallan Wright (R-Soph), Jaylen Jones (Soph), Da’Wain Lofton (Soph), Christian Moss (R-Fr), DJ Sims (R-Fr), Keli Lawson (R-Fr) Early enrollees (3): Jadan Blue (Temple), Stephen Gosnell (North Carolina), Tucker Holloway

Jadan Blue (Temple), Stephen Gosnell (North Carolina), Tucker Holloway Fall enrollees (1): Xayvion Bradshawn

What we know

Tech has work to do.

The departure of Tayvion Robinson will loom large this fall especially since Tre Turner opted to leave for the NFL. They were Tech’s top two receivers each of the last three years by a wide margin.

Tech’s previous coaching staff failed to create depth at the position thanks to a steady stream of departures going back to 2018 when the transfer portal was put in place.

Kaleb Smith is the only returning receiver with any significant experience. Smith is a respected voice in the locker room and one of the team’s hardest workers — that’s how the former walk-on earned a scholarship in the first place — but Tech is going to need a few more consistent options.

The arrival of Jadan Blue in January was a good first step.

Blue had a breakout season for Temple in 2019 with 95 catches for 1,067 yards (both program records). He had 10 catches of 25 yards or more, a number Tech receivers have only matched twice since 2016. He’s hoping a change of scenery will help him get back to that kind of production.

He went from being targeted144 times in 2019 to only 46 targets in 2021. Tech’s lack of experience should make him a prime target for whoever the starting quarterback ends up being.

What we don’t know

Jaden Payoute remains a man of mystery.

He was forced to sit out the 2020 season with an ankle injury that required multiple surgeries. Tech’s previous coaching staff was hoping 2021 would be his chance to shine, but various injuries — including a hamstring injury he suffered in fall camp — limited him to 71 regular season snaps.

Payoute kept on fighting and had a moment in the Pinstripe Bowl with a 42-yard catch on his lone target.

Are more of those on deck? Or will he continue to be a great what if? This spring camp will be a big opportunity for him to prove he can stay healthy for an extended stretch. Once he proves that, he can focus on earning a more prominent role.

The rest of the room is filled with underclassmen with basically no experience — Dallan Wright, Christian Moss, DJ Sims and Keli Lawson have combined for seven career snaps. Wright has only taken one offensive snap in two seasons and was rarely mentioned by the previous coaching staff.

All eyes on

If Tech is going to emphasize explosive plays in the passing game as Brent Pry has hinted at, Lofton is probably the player to keep tabs on.

He’s a shifty slot receiver with speed to get loose behind the defense. He impressed the previous staff from the moment he stepped on campus. His limited production last fall — seven catches for 98 yards — he only really played in three games. The encouraging stat from play last year was that three of his seven catches went for more than 25 yards.

That 4.4 speed could be a game changer for the Hokies if they can make him more of a focal point in the passing game.

Outlook

Bleak.

That’s not an indictment of the talent since many of the young receivers (Payoute, Lofton and Jones) have plenty of untapped potential, but Tech doesn’t have the depth it needs to make it through a full season right now.

The Hokies relied on walk-ons at receiver to get through the Pinstripe Bowl last fall. The year before they finished the season with running back Raheem Blackshear at receiver full-time in the wake of multiple injuries.

This wasn’t an offense that relied on many three wide receiver sets either.

Maybe Tech has better luck this year and the group is able to stay healthy, but that isn’t necessarily a reliable coaching strategy. It will take another signing period or two for Tech’s new staff to balance the room properly.

Links

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.