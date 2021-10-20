Virginia Tech 4th in ACC women's basketball poll

Virginia Tech was picked fourth in the ACC women's basketball preseason poll Wednesday — its highest finish ever in that poll.
Tech's previous high of fifth came in the 2004 poll as the Hokies entered their debut season in the ACC. The league had 11 teams then but now has 15 members.
The Hokies return all five starters from a team that lost in the second round of the NCAA tournament last season. They have added Liberty graduate transfer Emily Lytle and Purdue transfer Kayana Traylor.
"We have the recipe. We have the pieces. We just have to put it all together," Tech coach Kenny Brooks said this week. "We won't be as good the first game as we will be the 10th game, but when I look back and I compare practices, … we're so much further ahead than they were at this time last year. But I know we have a lot of room for improvement, and that's what makes it so exciting."
The poll was voted upon by a 57-person panel of coaches, media members and sports information directors.
Virginia, which lost its first five games last year before cancelling the rest of its season, was picked last in the poll.
The top six teams in the poll — North Carolina State, Louisville, Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech, Florida State and Notre Dame — each return four or five starters.
"I don't expect to see anyone go 15-1 or 14-2 [in ACC play] in the regular season. You've just got too many good teams," Louisville coach Jeff Walz said last week at ACC media day. "And then with the COVID year [enabling players to have an extra year of eligibility], you've got some kids that are coming back that normally would have graduated, so that's also going to help out a lot of programs."
"The winner might have four [ACC] losses," Georgia Tech coach Nell Fortner said.
N.C. State reaped 50 first-place votes and 847 points. Louisville collected the other seven first-place votes and 789 points. Georgia Tech had 691 points and the Hokies 644.
The Hokies were represented on the 10-woman preseason All-ACC team by guard Aisha Sheppard and center Elizabeth Kitley.
Virginia Tech went 15-10 last season, when it finished seventh in the standings with an 8-8 ACC mark. Tech made the NCAAs for the first time in 15 years.
Sheppard, a fifth-year senior, has returned to Tech for her extra year of eligibility. She ranked third in the ACC in scoring (17.7 ppg) last season.
"Aisha [is] … trying to be a true student of the game to where she can learn how to get her shot off even more effectively when she's the focal point of everyone's defense," Brooks said.
Kitley ranked second in the ACC in scoring (18.2 ppg) and third in rebounding (10.4 rpg) last season.
"She's going to stretch the floor a little bit more this year, try to get away from some of the double teams," Brooks said.
N.C. State center Elissa Cunane (16.3 ppg) was voted the preseason ACC player of the year. She received 42 votes; Kitley was second with 10.
Cunane and Kitley are both from Summerfield, North Carolina, although they played for different high schools.
"Being best friends since high school and both of us being the top centers in the nation, it's amazing. The dynamic duo," Cunane said.
Defending ACC tournament champ N.C. State went 22-3 overall and 12-2 in the league last season. State returns all five starters, including preseason All-ACC picks Cunan and Jakia Brown-Turner. Rutgers transfer Diamond Johnson is among the newcomers.
"We have a really deep team, so I think it's going to take us far this season," Cunane said.
Defending ACC regular-season champ Louisville went 26-4 overall and 14-2 in the league last season.
The Cardinals return four starters from last season's Elite Eight team, including preseason All-ACC pick Hailey Van Lith. But they will miss 2020-2021 ACC player of the year Dana Evans, who averaged a league-high 20.1 points last season.
Georgia Tech returns all five starters from a squad that went 17-9 overall and 12-6 in ACC play. Preseason All-ACC picks Lorela Cubaj and Lotta-Maj Lahtinen are among those back.
"We need to score more points," Fortner said. "This is an offensive league. You've got to put points on the board in a big way. With all these teams having their players coming back, I think the scoring averages are going to go up."
Florida State returns all five starters from a team that went 10-0 overall and 9-7 in the ACC.
FSU coach Sue Semrau is back after missing last season. She took a leave of absence to care for her mother, who was battling cancer in Seattle.
"Sitting on the coach watching and waiting was not the easiest thing, but it was a lot easier knowing that I trusted every single person the staff, I trusted every kid on the floor and they didn't need me," Semrau said. "And my family did."
The 3-point line for NCAA women's basketball has been moved back from 20 feet, 9 inches to the NCAA men's distance of 22-1 3/4.
"It's going to be fun to really find out who can shoot the ball," Walz said.