Virginia Tech 4th in ACC women's basketball poll

Virginia Tech was picked fourth in the ACC women's basketball preseason poll Wednesday — its highest finish ever in that poll.

Tech's previous high of fifth came in the 2004 poll as the Hokies entered their debut season in the ACC. The league had 11 teams then but now has 15 members.

The Hokies return all five starters from a team that lost in the second round of the NCAA tournament last season. They have added Liberty graduate transfer Emily Lytle and Purdue transfer Kayana Traylor.

"We have the recipe. We have the pieces. We just have to put it all together," Tech coach Kenny Brooks said this week. "We won't be as good the first game as we will be the 10th game, but when I look back and I compare practices, … we're so much further ahead than they were at this time last year. But I know we have a lot of room for improvement, and that's what makes it so exciting."

The poll was voted upon by a 57-person panel of coaches, media members and sports information directors.

Virginia, which lost its first five games last year before cancelling the rest of its season, was picked last in the poll.