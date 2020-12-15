Virginia Tech AD defends coach Justin Fuente's buyout clause in times of tight finances

Babcock renegotiated Fuente’s contract in January 2018 after the team went 19-8 in his first two seasons and made the ACC title game in his first season. There also was reported interest in Fuente from Florida State at the time before it hired Willie Taggart.

Tech extended Fuente’s contract through 2024 with an annual salary upward of $4 million and a buyout that started at $15 million. Babcock thinks the contract was a win for both parties at the time, and still does.

“If you do your research and homework on it and learn about contracts, guaranteed money, fully guaranteed, all of that, I’m not bothered by Justin’s contract at all,” Babcock said. “I believe he’s due to make $18 million or so on the way out and it’s $10 million if we had made a change, so I’d say he’s left some exposure out there as well. The contract’s solid.”

According to Babcock, no changes were made to Fuente’s contract coming out of the four-hour meeting they had on Monday.

Planting the seeds