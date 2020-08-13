Virginia Tech AD Whit Babcock: Teams remain on path to play this fall for now

BLACKSBURG — The Virginia Tech Board of Visitors’ executive committee used their previously scheduled meeting on changes to the university’s Title IX policies to get an update on fall sports.
The committee added a brief presentation from athletic director Whit Babcock to Thursday’s agenda in the wake of the ACC’s decision to move ahead with a fall season despite the Big Ten and Pac 12 cancelling all fall sports.
“I ultimately do not know what September will bring,” Babcock said. “But as of today, and since we've had our young people back since early July, we're pleased with the progress. And every day, it is inching forward until we can't. Hopefully, we can, but we're very cautious about it and feel like we're in a good position.”
Babcock didn’t reveal any testing data to the board — student-athletes started returning to campus in early June and the university has yet to disclose how many COVID-19 cases there have been — but said the safety protocols in place have been “successful.”
According to Babcock, seven of the university’s 22 teams are participating in full practice and eight others are going through workouts. He estimated that only four or five student-athletes out of 573 have opted out of the season.
“It will be interesting and a little anxious to see as we move forward if we can maintain our successful protocols as the general students come back,” Babcock said. “...That will put a new strain on us just as it will for the campus.”
Tech remains committed to the ACC’s return to play model, but that hasn’t eliminated the uncertainty about the fall given that Babcock freely admits “things are changing daily.”
“If this changes in any way or we get where we don't feel good about it, we would make a recommendation to switch course and be nimble,” Babcock said.
He pointed to next week’s NCAA Division 1 council meeting where the group is expected to vote on the fate of fall championships as an important date on the calendar. Fall championships in Division II and III have already been cancelled.
No jumping?
Babcock fielded a pair of questions about attendance with one board member asking about the possibility of outdoor tailgating. Tech has six home games scheduled for the 2020 season under the ACC’s revised scheduling model with the home-opener scheduled for Sept. 12 against NC State.
Babcock didn’t offer any numbers to the board, but sounded less optimistic than he did a week ago when he told reporters he could envision Lane Stadium being at 30 to 50 percent capacity this season.
“The medical group will guide us through that,” Babcock said. “But yes, we will probably need to start gently in that regard.”
One reason there could be “minimal” fans as he said during the meeting, is that Virginia still has restrictions in place that limit any venue (outdoor or indoor) from having more than 1,000 people in attendance.
Babcock said the university hasn’t made a decision about what to do with tailgaters either.
“There's a way to do it if we are allowed to,” Babcock said. “I'd have to ask the presidents and bosses' thoughts on that. But you're right, it will probably happen informally. The NFL stadiums have given us a good model about how to do tailgating seating distance. So we'll be ready.”
Mike Niziolek is the Virginia Tech football beat writer for The Roanoke Times. Follow him on Facebook and Twitter.
