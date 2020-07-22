Virginia Tech adds Corey Fuller, Jeron Gouveia-Winslow to support staff

They join a Tech support staff that includes director player personnel Mark Diethorn, assistant director of player personnel Beau Davidson, recruiting director John Iezzi, creative media director Zach Lantz and recruiting assistant Zaire Turner.

Gouveia-Winslow, who played for Frank Beamer from 2009-12, was the team’s starting whip linebacker for three years. He played in 40 career games and was a team captain as a senior. His coaching career began at Stone Bridge High School where he worked with the team’s defensive backs.

He joined the staff at Brevard College, a Division III school, in 2017. He was the team’s assistant head coach last year and also was the program’s special teams coordinator and safeties coach.

Fuller, who was a receiver for Tech, was drafted by the Detroit Lions in the sixth-round of the 2013 NFL Draft. After a short stint with the New Orleans Saints in 2016-17, he joined Central Michigan’s coaching staff as a graduate assistant alongside Tech’s current co-defensive line coach Darryl Tapp.

Their ties to key geographic recruiting areas for the Hokies factored into the hiring process.

Gouveia-Winslow comes from Northern Virginia and is known to high school coaches throughout the area while Fuller is from Maryland. Tech has signed seven players from Maryland since 2016 behind only Virginia, North Carolina, Georgia and Florida. The Hokies have two verbal commits from the state in the 2021 class as well.

Mike Niziolek is the Virginia Tech football beat writer for The Roanoke Times. Follow him on Facebook and Twitter.

