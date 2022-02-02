Virginia Tech adds final pieces to 2022 signing class on national signing day

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech rounded out its 2022 signing class on national signing day with a few final additions.

The Hokies signed 21 players in December plus four FBS transfers in the weeks that followed.

The traditional signing day in February has produced only a handful of signees in recent years with the NCAA changing the recruiting calendar with the 2017-18 school year. That was the case again on Wednesday with Tech adding three players to the class as of Wednesday morning.

According to a source, no additional players were expected to be added to the class.

Tight end Daequan Wright and offensive lineman Xavier Chaplin signed on the dotted line after opting to wait and see what new coach Brent Pry’s offensive staff looked like.

Wright, who verbally committed, is a 6-foot-4, 230-pounder out of Perry High School in Georgia while Chaplin is the fifth offensive lineman in the class and biggest of the bunch at 6-foot-6 and 355 pounds. The South Carolina native attended Whale Branch High School and had offers from Louisville and Michigan.

By locking up Wright and Chaplin, Pry ended up only losing five players who had verbally committed to the team’s previous coaching staff. The most high-profile of those players were running back Ramon Brown and quarterback Alex Orji. Brown flipped to Maryland on national signing day while Orji ended up at Michigan.

The other decommits were defensive back Malcolm Jones (Michigan State), offensive lineman Jakson LaHue (Mississippi State) and defensive lineman D’Andre Martin (South Carolina).

Tech’s final addition to the 2022 class was from last minute verbal commit Devin Alves, a two-way player out of Melbourne High School in Florida.

Alves announced his decision Tuesday afternoon on social media. While he has no other power five offers, he is ranked among the top 1000 players in the 2022 class, according to 247 Sports composite rankings.

Tech is listing Alves at defensive back to start out.

Pry will have some math to work out before the rest of the class enrolls in May. The Roanoke Times projected Tech at 90 scholarship players before the team signed three additional players on Wednesday.

The coach anticipates there will be additional attrition once spring camp ramps up at the end of April.

This story will be updated

