Virginia Tech adds Purdue standout Kayana Traylor

Purdue women's basketball standout Kayana Traylor, who made the All-Big Ten second team this year, tweeted Friday that she will be transferring to Virginia Tech.

The point guard was a three-year starter for Purdue. She led the Boilermakers (7-16, 4-14) in scoring (15.0 ppg), assists (3.9 apg) and minutes (34.8 mpg) as a junior this year. She had 31 points, five assists and four 3-pointers in a February loss to Michigan State. She had 28 points and five assists in a December win over Penn State.

All of this school year's Division I winter-sports athletes have been given an extra year of eligibility, so Traylor has two years of eligibility left.

The Indiana native averaged 6.6 points and 3.6 assists as a freshman. She averaged 6.6 points and 3.2 assists as a sophomore.

— Mark Berman