Virginia Tech and coach Justin Fuente 'mutually agree' to part ways

“I mean the notion it's something terrible is wrong or whatever is just ridiculous,” Fuente said. “I don't think anybody has any concept of what these kids' lives are like every single day trying to handle this. Does that mean we should still play better? Sure, absolutely. Let's take things in a little bit of context here and we are going to keep fighting and battling our tails off and doing right by our players and staff and doing the best job we can."