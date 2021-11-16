Virginia Tech and coach Justin Fuente 'mutually agreed' to part ways

Fuente, 45, exits Virginia Tech with an overall record of 43-31 and four bowl appearances.

“I was just raised to unconditionally support coaches 100% until the day you can’t,” Babcock said. “And it just got to a day that I couldn’t do it anymore.”

The two sides had a tentative agreement in place as of Tuesday afternoon to pay Fuente an $8.75 million buyout (down from $10 million) with the coach getting the amount in a lump sum instead of quarterly installments through the duration of his contract.

“Justin didn’t fail,” Babcock said. “Our team didn’t fail. We all did.”

Babcock hired Fuente on Nov. 29, 2015, to replace longtime coach Frank Beamer. Beamer guided the Hokies for 29 seasons and left the program amidst the longest bowl streak in the country and a double-digit win streak over the University of Virginia.

Both those streaks ended under Fuente’s watch.

The one-time TCU offensive assistant came to Virginia Tech after turning around a Memphis program that won three games combined in the two seasons before he was hired.

On Tuesday, Babcock referred to Fuente multiple times as a five-star recruit that “didn’t ultimately work out.”