Virginia Tech and Notre Dame open the week with a little gamesmanship

He stopped short of revealing whether it would be Jack Coan or Drew Pyne. Pyne came into the game in the second half against Cincinnati after Notre Dame’s offense was shutout in the first half.

Kelly has a press conference later in the week, but it’s unclear if he will use that session with reporters to announce a starter.

“I would say the offense is similar with those two guys in there,” Fuente said, on Monday. “So it still adds a challenge. You’ve got to be ready for everything you’ve seen without spending all day chasing ghosts. So you’ve got to be prepared for whichever direction the game goes and whatever guy they choose to roll with.”

As for Tech’s offensive line, Notre Dame won’t get a clear answer of that until Saturday night.

The starting combination Tech used against Richmond — Lecitus Smith at left tackle, Brock Hoffman at left guard, Johnny Jordan at center, Kaden Moore at right guard and Luke Tenuta at right tackle — will likely start if Dzansi is unable to go.