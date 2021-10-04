Virginia Tech and Notre Dame open the week with a little gamesmanship

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente didn’t tip his hand on Monday about the starting offensive line for this weekend’s game against Notre Dame.
Starting right tackle Silas Dzansi, who didn’t dress out against Richmond, is recovering from an ankle injury he suffered against West Virginia.
After giving the veterans time to rest up during the off week in preparation for a stretch of eight straight games, did Fuente have an update on Dzansi’s status?
“Nope,” Fuente said.
The follow-up question on Dzansi’s availability didn’t produce any additional details.
“We’ll find out as we go through the week,” Fuente siad.
About 500-plus miles to the northwest, Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly took a similar approach when fielding questions about who would start at quarterback for the Fighting Irish coming off a 24-13 loss to Cincinnati.
“We are going to have one guy, and we are going to let him know that the reps are for him to be the starter and focus on one guy, we just haven’t got the chance to talk to that individual yet,” Kelly said.
Does he have an idea of who that will be?
“Oh, we know exactly who it is, yes,” Kelly said.
He stopped short of revealing whether it would be Jack Coan or Drew Pyne. Pyne came into the game in the second half against Cincinnati after Notre Dame’s offense was shutout in the first half.
Kelly has a press conference later in the week, but it’s unclear if he will use that session with reporters to announce a starter.
“I would say the offense is similar with those two guys in there,” Fuente said, on Monday. “So it still adds a challenge. You’ve got to be ready for everything you’ve seen without spending all day chasing ghosts. So you’ve got to be prepared for whichever direction the game goes and whatever guy they choose to roll with.”
As for Tech’s offensive line, Notre Dame won’t get a clear answer of that until Saturday night.
The starting combination Tech used against Richmond — Lecitus Smith at left tackle, Brock Hoffman at left guard, Johnny Jordan at center, Kaden Moore at right guard and Luke Tenuta at right tackle — will likely start if Dzansi is unable to go.
Tech will have a bunch of different options if he’s healthy. The coaching staff could slide everybody back to where they started out the year with Tenuta at left tackle, Smith at left guard, Hoffman at center, Moore at right guard and Dzansi at right tackle or try to just rotate Dzansi in at tackle or guard in the reconfigured look.
According to Pro Football Focus, Tech’s offensive line has allowed 27 pressures through four games (five sacks, six quarterback hits and 16 quarterback hurries) and have been called for eight penalties. The offense is averaging 3.6 yards per carry on the ground.
It’s that last number Fuente hopes improves regardless of which group of linemen get the starting nod.
“That’s our charge is we’ve got to find a way to tailor this thing so that our guys have the best chance to execute and have success,” Fuente said.