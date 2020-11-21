Virginia Tech announces 12 players will be unavailable including three starters

PITTSBURGH — Virginia Tech announced 12 players will be unavailable for Saturday’s game at Pittsburgh.

The list includes starting right guard Doug Nester, starting defensive end Emmanuel Belmar along with defensive backs Jermaine Waller and Dorian Strong.

Waller has only played two games this season and Strong has been his primary replacement. The true freshman has started four games this season and leads the team with five pass breakups.

Nester has started seven games this season at right guard after starting 10 games as a true freshman in 2019. Fellow 2019 signee Bryan Hudson will likely start in Nester’s place. Hudson has rotated in at right guard throughout the year.

Tech coach Justin Fuente talked about Belmar’s status on Monday after the defensive end missed his third straight game last week. He didn’t anticipate Belmar being out long term, but he didn’t travel with the team to Pitt. Belmar has nine tackles with three sacks and five quarterback hurries this season.

Other players on Tech’s unavailable list includes Evan Fairs, T.J. Jackson and Elijah Bowick. Fairs, a grad transfer from Kansas, has one catch this season for 10 yards.

Pittsburgh announced 16 players would be unavailable for Saturday’s game, but didn’t reveal the names of players. According to Brett McMurphy, that list includes seven starters.

