Virginia Tech announces 13 players won't play against Boston College including two starters

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech announced 13 players won't be available to play against Boston College on Saturday.

The list includes starting defensive back Jermaine Waller and starting right tackle Luke Tenuta. Waller made his 2020 debut last week against North Carolina and had eight tackles with a pass breakup.

The number has dropped each week from the 23 players that were held out of the opener with a combination of injury concerns and COVID-19 related reasons. The Hokies will also have their entire full-time coaching staff on the sidelines for the second straight week.

Waller started at defensive back alongside Armani Chatman against UNC and moved over to nickel late in the game with the Hokies missing multiple players in the secondary. He was shaken up in the final minutes (arm) and didn't return.

The defensive back missed an extended portion of the offseason as he recovered from a foot injury he suffered at the end of the 2019 season. The injury was expected to keep him sidelined throughout spring camp.

Tech's secondary is in better shape than it was a week ago when starting safeties Divine Deablo and Keonta Jenkins missed the game along with backup cornerback Brion Murray. Walk-on safety Tyler Matheny has started the last two games with Deablo sidelined.