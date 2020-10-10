Virginia Tech announces 15 players including three starters won't play against North Carolina

CHAPEL HILL — Virginia Tech announced a list of 15 players that aren't available on Saturday for the team's game against North Carolina.

The number is down from where it was the first two weeks of the season (23 players missed the opener and 21 were out last week), but the team is down three starters.

Left tackle Luke Tenuta won't play after starting the first two games of the season. The 6-foot-7, 315-pound offensive lineman has helped pave the way for Tech's run game that has put up more than 300 rushing yards each of the last two weeks.

Tech's secondary is in better shape than it was a week ago, but it's still missing some key pieces. Cornerbacks Jeramine Waller, Armani Chatman and Devin Taylor dressed out, but starting safeties Divine Deablo and Keonta Jenkins didn't travel with the team. Backup cornerback Brion Murray is still sidelined as well.

Walk-on safety Tyler Matheny started in place of Deablo last week and had seven tackles (six solo) with an interception. The No. 2 safety behind Jenkins is fellow true freshman Lakeem Rudolph.

This would be the first game Tech has both its starting cornerbacks available with Waller and Chatman expected to play.

Other players on Tech's unavailable list include Keshawn King, Tahj Gary, Zion Debose, Tyree Rodgers and Dean Ferguson.

Mike Niziolek is the Virginia Tech football beat writer for The Roanoke Times. Follow him on Facebook and Twitter.

