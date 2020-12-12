Virginia Tech announces 16 players are unavailable to play in Commonwealth Cup against Virginia

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech announced that there are 16 players unavailable to play on Saturday night against Virginia with eight on offense and eight on defense.

The list includes defensive end Emmanuel Belmar, defensive back Nadir Thompson, defensive back Jermaine Waller, defensive end Eli Adams, linebacker Dean Ferguson, wide receiver Evan Fairs, running back Keshawn King, offensive lineman Silas Dzansi and wide receiver Kaleb Smith.

It's the highest number of unavailable players the Hokies have had in a game since a Week 2 win over Duke. They have been missing at least 10 players in all but two games this season. The list includes injured players as well as players sidelined from COVID-19 (positive test of in quarantine). The school isn't commenting on the status of individual players.

Dzansi suffered an undisclosed injury in last week's loss to Clemson. He's made starts at three different positions this season (both tackle spots and right guard) and was at right guard last week for an injured Doug Nester.

The Hokies are thin at receiver with Smith and Fairs sidelined. Smith, who has eight catches for 88 yards with a touchdown, suffered a shoulder injury against Pittsburgh. Fellow starting receiver Tre Turner also suffered an injury in the game and didn't play against Clemson.