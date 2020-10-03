Virginia Tech announces 21 players won't play against Duke including three starters in secondary

DURHAM — Virginia Tech could be pulling people off the street to play in the secondary against Duke.
The Hokies announced that 21 players were unavailable to play on Saturday afternoon and the list the team's top four defensive backs — Jermaine Waller, Armani Chatman, Brion Murray and Devin Taylor — along with starting free safety Divine Deablo.
Starting linebacker Alan Tisdale is also unavailable and backup defensive end Zion Debose also didn't make the trip.
The team had a significant number of players and coaches sidelined in recent weeks from COVID-19 (positive test or in quarantine). The team isn't commenting on the status of individual players and coaches other than to announce they are unavailable before kickoff.
Waller missed the season opener as well as he continues to recover from an ankle injury he suffered last season. Murray and Chatman started at defensive back against N.C. State and Taylor was the first player off the bench. Murray and Deablo each had an interception in the opener.
The only two starters in the secondary dressed out Saturday are boundary safety Keonta Jenkins and whip linebacker Chamarri Conner.
Tech didn't announce who would start in place of the missing defenders. Senior Tyree Rogers is listed as Deablo's backup while Dax Hollifield will likely start in place of Tisdale.
Virginia Tech's first-team secondary during pregame warm-ups was Nadir Thompson (CB), Jenkins (SS), Tyler Matheny (FS), Conner (Whip) and Dorian Strong (CB). Strong and Jenkins are both true freshmen and Matheny is a walk-on.
Both of Tech's secondary coaches (defensive coordinator and safeties Justin Hamilton and defensive backs coach Ryan Smith) aren't with the team either.
Mike Niziolek is the Virginia Tech football beat writer for The Roanoke Times. Follow him on Facebook and Twitter.
