Virginia Tech announces 21 players won't play against Duke including three starters in secondary

DURHAM — Virginia Tech could be pulling people off the street to play in the secondary against Duke.

The Hokies announced that 21 players were unavailable to play on Saturday afternoon and the list the team's top four defensive backs — Jermaine Waller, Armani Chatman, Brion Murray and Devin Taylor — along with starting free safety Divine Deablo.

Starting linebacker Alan Tisdale is also unavailable and backup defensive end Zion Debose also didn't make the trip.

The team had a significant number of players and coaches sidelined in recent weeks from COVID-19 (positive test or in quarantine). The team isn't commenting on the status of individual players and coaches other than to announce they are unavailable before kickoff.