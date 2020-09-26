Virginia Tech announces 23 players won't play against N.C. State

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech announced that 23 players are unavailable for Saturday's game against N.C. State.

Some are injury related while others are for undisclosed reasons. A Tech spokesperson, didn't discuss any details for individual players.

The team was forced to cancel last week's game against Virginia after a significant number of players were sidelined from positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing.

The list includes starting quarterback Hendon Hooker and starting defensive back Jermaine Waller.

Former Oregon transfer Braxton Burmeister will get the start at quarterback for the Hokies while the Hokies will go with Armani Chatman and Brion Murray as their starting corner backs.

Other players unavailable include wide receivers Darryle Simmons, Dallan Wright, Elijah Bowick; running backs Terius Wheatley, Keshawn King and Jalen Hampton; and offensive linemen Silas Dzansi, T.J. Jackson.