Virginia Tech announces 23 players won't play against N.C. State
1 comment

Hooker_H_20FB_fprac12_0336E.jpg

Hendon Hooker is listed at the top of Virginia Tech’s quarterback depth chart for Saturday’s game against N.C. State.

 DAVE KNACHEL | Virginia Tech

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech announced that 23 players are unavailable for Saturday's game against N.C. State.

Some are injury related while others are for undisclosed reasons. A Tech spokesperson, didn't discuss any details for individual players. 

The team was forced to cancel last week's game against Virginia after a significant number of players were sidelined from positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing. 

RELATED: Tech defensive coordinator Justin Hamilton won't coach Saturday against N.C. State

The list includes starting quarterback Hendon Hooker and starting defensive back Jermaine Waller. 

Former Oregon transfer Braxton Burmeister will get the start at quarterback for the Hokies while the Hokies will go with Armani Chatman and Brion Murray as their starting corner backs. 

Other players unavailable include wide receivers Darryle Simmons, Dallan Wright, Elijah Bowick; running backs Terius Wheatley, Keshawn King and Jalen Hampton; and offensive linemen Silas Dzansi, T.J. Jackson.

Dzansi was listed as the team's back at right guard on the depth chart released earlier this week and Simmons was on the two-deep at receiver. King was listed alongside Raheem Blackshear and Jalen Holston as the team's backup running back.

On the defensive side, safeties Tyree Rogers and Ny’Quee Hawkins along with defensive lineman Derrell Bailey won't play. Rogers was listed on the two-deep as Tech's backup free safety. 

Starting long snapper Oscar Shadley also isn't available. He came into Saturday night having started 26 straight games for Tech since signing in 2018. 

Mike Niziolek is the Virginia Tech football beat writer for The Roanoke Times. Follow him on Facebook and Twitter.

Video: Virginia Tech quarterback Braxton Burmeister speaks to the media

