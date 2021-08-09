Virginia Tech announces 5-year contact extension for athletic director Whit Babcock

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech announced a five-year contract extension for athletic director Whit Babcock on Monday.
Babcock was hired in 2014 after a successful three-year stint as Cincinnati's athletic director. The Harrisonburg native previously received a contract extension back November 2016 that extended his original deal through 2024.
Terms of the deal weren't announced.
“During the interview process nearly eight years ago, I shared with the selection committee that Virginia Tech was the best job in the country,” Babcock said, in a news release. “That sentiment hasn’t changed, my connection to Tech and Blacksburg has gotten even stronger. I’m honored to be a Hokie, there’s nowhere I’d rather be, this is my home.”
The contract extension comes on the heels of a challenging year for the Hokies athletic department in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic that forced Babcock to institute significant cost-cutting measures last December to manage an expected $47 million budget shortfall for the 2021 fiscal year.
Babcock helped trim that amount to $15 million while the school's athletic teams managed to have continued competitive success.
The men's and women's basketball teams both made the NCAA Tournament in the same season for the first time in school history, the men's indoor track team won the ACC indoor title, the softball team made the NCAA Super Regionals for the first time since 2008, the women's golf team made the championship round of the NCAA Tournament for the first time in program history and the men's soccer team made the NCAA postseason for the fifth straight year.
“Whit Babcock and his roster of talented coaches have done an outstanding job, creating memorable moments for our students, alumni, and fans, and making the student-athlete experience their top priority,” Virginia Tech President Tim Sands said in a release. “Whit and his leadership team have the right long-term vision and have demonstrated their ability to manage the rapidly changing landscape in collegiate athletics. I look forward to continuing our collective efforts on behalf of Virginia Tech.”
Part of that long-term vision is a continued overhaul of the school's athletic facilities.
Since Babcock was hired in January 2014, he's helped usher in substantial facility upgrades that have transformed the athletic department's footprint on campus. The school most recently completed construction on a new student-athlete performance center and weight room renovations in the Merryman Center.
Construction on a new residence hall for student-athletes is scheduled to open this fall.
The next phase of upgrades will include renovations to Cassell Coliseum as detailed in the team's “Reach for Excellence” campaign, an aggressive $400 million fundraising campaign the department announced in April. The athletic department plans to use $100 million of that toward capital projects.
Tech's other goal for the campaign is to raise the school's overall athletic budget into the top tier of the ACC. The university's budget for the 2020 fiscal year was $97.4 million, but the higher budgets in the conference exceed $125 million.
One of Babcock's top priorities is closing that gap.
“During this challenging and trying year, we have had arguably our best year across the board athletically in our history, academically and athletically,” Babcock said, in April. “It’s time to put a stake in the ground and never go backward.”