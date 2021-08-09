Virginia Tech announces 5-year contract extension for athletic director Whit Babcock

The men's and women's basketball teams both made the NCAA Tournament in the same season for the first time in school history, the men's indoor track team won the ACC indoor title, the softball team made the NCAA Super Regionals for the first time since 2008, the women's golf team made the championship round of the NCAA Tournament for the first time in program history and the men's soccer team made the NCAA postseason for the fifth straight year.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Whit Babcock and his roster of talented coaches have done an outstanding job, creating memorable moments for our students, alumni, and fans, and making the student-athlete experience their top priority,” Virginia Tech President Tim Sands said in a release. “Whit and his leadership team have the right long-term vision and have demonstrated their ability to manage the rapidly changing landscape in collegiate athletics. I look forward to continuing our collective efforts on behalf of Virginia Tech.”

Part of that long-term vision is a continued overhaul of the school's athletic facilities.

Since Babcock was hired in January 2014, he's helped usher in substantial facility upgrades that have transformed the athletic department's footprint on campus. The school most recently completed construction on a new student-athlete performance center and weight room renovations in the Merryman Center.