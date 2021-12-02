Virginia Tech announces contract terms for new football coach Brent Pry

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech football coach Brent Pry has six-year deal worth $27.5 million.
Pry's annual salary over the first two seasons of the contract is $4 million and it goes up to $4.75 million for 2024 and $5 million in 2026.
Former coach Justin Fuente was expected $4.2 million for next season. The team has already agreed to a buyout of $8.75 million due on Dec. 31, 2021.
Tech also announced a budget of $5.5 million for the team's 10 assistant coaches and $2.25 million for the team's support staff. The team's assistant coaching pool salary last year was $3.65 million.
This story will be updated
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Mike Niziolek
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today