Virginia Tech announces contract terms for new football coach Brent Pry

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech football coach Brent Pry has six-year deal worth $27.5 million.

Pry's annual salary over the first two seasons of the contract is $4 million and it goes up to $4.75 million for 2024 and $5 million in 2026.

Former coach Justin Fuente was expected $4.2 million for next season. The team has already agreed to a buyout of $8.75 million due on Dec. 31, 2021.

Tech also announced a budget of $5.5 million for the team's 10 assistant coaches and $2.25 million for the team's support staff. The team's assistant coaching pool salary last year was $3.65 million.

This story will be updated

