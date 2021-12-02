 Skip to main content
Virginia Tech announces contract terms for new football coach Brent Pry
Brent Pry
Courtesy of Virginia Tech

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech football coach Brent Pry has six-year deal worth $27.5 million.

Pry's annual salary over the first two seasons of the contract is $4 million and it goes up to $4.75 million for 2024 and $5 million in 2026. 

Former coach Justin Fuente was expected $4.2 million for next season. The team has already agreed to a buyout of $8.75 million due on Dec. 31, 2021. 

Tech also announced a budget of $5.5 million for the team's 10 assistant coaches and $2.25 million for the team's support staff. The team's assistant coaching pool salary last year was $3.65 million. 

This story will be updated

