 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Virginia Tech announces defensive end Emmanuel Belmar will medically retire
0 comments

Virginia Tech announces defensive end Emmanuel Belmar will medically retire

{{featured_button_text}}
Defensive line

Defensive linemen 

  • No. 5 Jarrod Hewitt; 6-foot-1, 288 pounds — Up six pounds (New number; previous number No. 55)

  • No. 8 Emmanuel Belmar; 6-foot-2, 245 pounds — Down five pounds (New number; previous No. 40) 

  • No. 13 Zion Debose; 6-foot-1; 247 pounds — Down three pounds (New number; previous No. 35)

  • No. 36 Dashawn Crawford; 6-foot-0, 283 pounds — Up 13 pounds from signing day

  • No. 45 Tyjuan Garbutt; 6-foot-1, 236 pounds — Down nine pounds

  • No. 46 Eli Adams; 5-foot-11, 243 pounds — Down three pounds

  • No. 58 Nathan Proctor; 6-foot-2, 237 pounds — Down three pounds

  • No. 90 Jaevon Becton; 6-foot-4, 249 pounds — Down one pound

  • No. 91 Josh Fuga; 6-foot-2, 311 pounds — Up eight pounds from signing day

  • No. 92 Jaden Cunningham; 6-foot-2, 304 pounds — No change

  • No. 93 Mario Kendricks; 6-foot-0, 288 pounds — Up 13 pounds from signing day

  • No. 96 Norell Pollard; 6-foot-0, 251 pounds — Up five pounds from signing day

  • No. 98 Rob Porcher; 6-foot-1, 271 pounds — Down one pound

 Michael Niziolek | The Roanoke Times

BLACKSBURG - Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente announced that defensive end Emmanuel Belmar is going to medically retire on Thursday.

Belmar was trying to come back from a concussion he suffered last October. The medical waiver ends Belmar's football career while allowing him to keep his scholarship.

He opened fall camp with the team, but the coaching staff was taking a cautious approach with the defender. He wasn't cleared for contact at all during the spring. 

Fuente had outlined this possibility when discussing Belmar’s health in recent months given the unpredictable nature of head injuries. 

Belmar elected to come back for a sixth season thanks to the extra year of eligibility the NCAA granted student-athletes last year. He was the final player remaining from the team's 2016 signing class. 

Tech now has seven scholarship defensive ends going into the 2021 season including a pair of true freshman. The team's starting defensive ends will likely be Amare Barno and TyJuan Garbutt.

Barno had 6.5 sacks and 16 tackles for loss last year in his first year at the position. 

This story will be updated

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Will an NL East team win more than 1.5 games in the playoffs?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert