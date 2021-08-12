Virginia Tech announces defensive end Emmanuel Belmar will medically retire

BLACKSBURG - Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente announced that defensive end Emmanuel Belmar is going to medically retire on Thursday.

Belmar was trying to come back from a concussion he suffered last October. The medical waiver ends Belmar's football career while allowing him to keep his scholarship.

He opened fall camp with the team, but the coaching staff was taking a cautious approach with the defender. He wasn't cleared for contact at all during the spring.

Fuente had outlined this possibility when discussing Belmar’s health in recent months given the unpredictable nature of head injuries.

Belmar elected to come back for a sixth season thanks to the extra year of eligibility the NCAA granted student-athletes last year. He was the final player remaining from the team's 2016 signing class.

Tech now has seven scholarship defensive ends going into the 2021 season including a pair of true freshman. The team's starting defensive ends will likely be Amare Barno and TyJuan Garbutt.

Barno had 6.5 sacks and 16 tackles for loss last year in his first year at the position.

This story will be updated

