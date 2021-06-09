Virginia Tech announces Kyshoen Jarrett as assistant director of player personnel

BLACKSBURG — From one former alum to another.

Virginia Tech announced on Wednesday that assistant director player personnel Corey Fuller accepted a position in the personnel department with the Carolina Panthers. Fuller was a wide receiver for Tech under retired coach Frank Beamer who was drafted in the sixth round of the 2013 draft.

The Hokies immediately announced Fuller's replacement, and it's another familiar face in fellow alum Kyshoen Jarrett. Jarrett was a Tech team captain in 2014, and a sixth-round selection of Washington in the 2015 NFL Draft.

“We are pleased to welcome Kyshoen and his family back to Blacksburg,” Tech head coach Justin Fuente said, in a release. “Kyshoen possesses a great appreciation for what it takes for a young person to excel in all facets of their collegiate experience at Virginia Tech. Kyshoen’s NFL background, combined with his football acumen and passion for our program make him a great fit for this position. Just as importantly, his history as a mentor and his ability to understand and connect with young people will be a great resource for us.”

As a senior, Jarrett had 88 tackles (52 solo) and three interceptions. He played in 53 career games, and also worked as a punt-returner.