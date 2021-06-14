Virginia Tech announces Lane Stadium will be at full capacity for 2021 season

The announcement comes two weeks after the University of Virginia announced a return to 100% capacity for its sporting events in the 2021-22 season.

Like other schools, Virginia Tech’s home attendance was restricted to a small number of fans throughout the 2020 season with most tickets going to friends and family of players and coaches. The Hokies were also forced to cancel their spring game each of the last two seasons.

The last time Tech played in front of a sellout crowd at Lane Stadium was on Nov. 9, 2019, against Wake Forest. The Hokies had two sellouts in 2019 — the other was a six overtime win over North Carolina — and averaged 58,292 fans.

Tech sold out four games in 2018 including the first-ever appearance of Notre Dame at Lane Stadium.

“We can’t wait to see everyone on Sept. 3,” Babcock said. “Sincere thanks to our fans for their patience and unwavering support throughout this process, as well as a special thank you to our coaches, student-athletes and staff who persevered through the challenges of the past year.”

Tech plans on announcing specific health guidelines for all home events and venues in the fall once details are finalized. Last week, the school announced the student body of about 37,000 would be required to get the COVID-19 vaccine, and strongly encouraged all employees to get the vaccine.

