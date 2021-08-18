In the region: Virginia Tech announces nonconference men's basketball foes

Virginia Tech unveiled the entire nonconference portion of its men's basketball schedule Wednesday.

The Hokies will open the season Nov. 9 against Maine. It will be the teams' first meeting in five years. Maine was 2-7 overall and 2-6 in the America East Conference last season.

Tech will host Merrimack on Nov. 21. It will be the first time Tech has played the Massachusetts school. Merrimack was 9-9 both overall and in the Northeast Conference last season.

The Hokies will host Cornell on Dec. 8. It will be the first time Tech has faced the Ivy League school, which did not take the court last season.

The other nonleague foes had been previously reported, including a Nov. 12 game at Navy; a Nov. 15 home game with Radford; a Nov. 18 home game with St. Francis (Pennsylvania); a Nov. 24 game with Memphis in the NIT Season Tip-Off in Brooklyn; a Nov. 26 game with Iowa State or Xavier in the NIT Season Tip-Off in Brooklyn; a Dec. 1 game at Maryland; a Dec. 12 game at Dayton; and a Dec. 17 game against St. Bonaventure in Charlotte.

