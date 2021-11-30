Virginia Tech announces Penn State DC Brent Pry as new football coach

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech has finalized a deal with Penn State defensive coordinator Brent Pry to be its next head coach.

According to multiple sources, Tech athletic director Whit Babcock spent the morning putting the finishing touches on the deal with Pry and the athletic department put out an official statement confirming the news at noon.

"Coach Pry owns a winning track record on the football field, as well as a history of developing young men into leaders off the field and in the classroom," Babcock said, in a released statement. "He's earned his way up the coaching ranks, and we believe he is the right person to lead Virginia Tech Football and to achieve the goals that we all aspire to attaining. He and his staff will aggressively recruit our region to keep in-state recruits home and attract the talent necessary to win championships in Blacksburg."

Pry, 51, is a defensive assistant with three decades of coaching experience who got his first big break at the collegiate level as a graduate assistant for the defensive line at Virginia Tech in 1995.

He spent the last eight seasons working for James Franklin at Penn State. The partnership started when Franklin was hired at Vanderbilt and the coach brought Pry with him to State College in 2014.