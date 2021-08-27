Virginia Tech announces team captains for 2021 season

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech’s 2021 captains aren’t lacking experience.
The Hokies picked tight end James Mitchell, linebacker Dax Hollifield, safety Chamarri Conner, offensive lineman Brock Hoffman and offensive lineman Tyrell Smith to be captains this fall.
Smith is a notable selection as a rare three-time captain. He was voted captain by his teammates in 2019. The veteran lineman initially planned to be a graduate assistant in the weight room this season, but reversed course after spring camp.
He’s the only player remaining on the roster who signed with Tech during coach Frank Beamer’s tenure. He’s played in 54 games during his career and played in every game for Tech from 2016-18.
Smith’s co-captains last year were safety Divine Deablo, defensive tackle Jarrod Hewitt and linebacker Rayshard Ashby.
This year his co-captains all have prominent places on the depth chart as well.
Mitchell briefly flirted with the idea of entering the NFL Draft, but decided to come back for another season. As the team’s starting tight end last year, he had 26 catches for 435 yards with four touchdowns.
Hoffman, a former Coastal Carolina transfer, started all 11 games for Tech last season and earned 2020 ACC honorable mention honors.
On the defensive side of the ball, Hollifield has been a consistent presence for the Hokies since his freshman season in 2018. He will move over to the mic linebacker spot this season to replace Ashby. Hollifield has 181 career tackles (69 solo) with 14.5 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, three interceptions and two forced fumbles in 36 career games (25 starts).
Conner also earned ACC honorable mention honors last season when he led Virginia Tech with 81 tackles (60 solo). He also had 3.5 tackles for loss, two interceptions and four pass breakups. He has 24 career starts at Tech’s nickel position in the secondary.
He switched jersey numbers going into fall camp from No. 22 to the popular No. 1.