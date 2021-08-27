Virginia Tech announces team captains for 2021 season

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech’s 2021 captains aren’t lacking experience.

The Hokies picked tight end James Mitchell, linebacker Dax Hollifield, safety Chamarri Conner, offensive lineman Brock Hoffman and offensive lineman Tyrell Smith to be captains this fall.

Smith is a notable selection as a rare three-time captain. He was voted captain by his teammates in 2019. The veteran lineman initially planned to be a graduate assistant in the weight room this season, but reversed course after spring camp.

He’s the only player remaining on the roster who signed with Tech during coach Frank Beamer’s tenure. He’s played in 54 games during his career and played in every game for Tech from 2016-18.

Smith’s co-captains last year were safety Divine Deablo, defensive tackle Jarrod Hewitt and linebacker Rayshard Ashby.

This year his co-captains all have prominent places on the depth chart as well.

Mitchell briefly flirted with the idea of entering the NFL Draft, but decided to come back for another season. As the team’s starting tight end last year, he had 26 catches for 435 yards with four touchdowns.