Virginia Tech apologizes to fans for opening night stadium woes, pledges fixes for Saturday

Boyer said he waited in line for half an hour to get into the stadium.

"We entered on the east side," Boyer said. "The number of people there was really, really unbelievable. … There didn't seem to be much crowd control, if at all.

"When we were able to enter the stadium, there was one gentleman attempting to check bags and purses and things like that. But there was no event staff at the entrance; they were not checking tickets."

Boyer said that once he got inside Lane, it took him another 20 to 30 minutes to get from the tunnel to his seat.

"The number of people … in the tunnel and trying to get to their seats, … it was shoulder to shoulder, front to back," he said.

With Lane Stadium lacking a great wireless signal, some fans trying to enter the stadium found it hard to access their tickets on their phones.

"We couldn't get the tickets to come up on our phone," Leon Hubbard of Floyd said. "We were trying to reconnect to the website, but the cell service is awful around Lane Stadium and we were never able to get the tickets to come up.