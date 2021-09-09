Virginia Tech apologizes to fans for opening night stadium woes, pledges fixes for Saturday

Virginia Tech football fans were excited about what happened on the field in last week's season opener.
They were less pleased with what happened elsewhere at Lane Stadium.
Some fans endured long lines to get into the stadium before last Friday night's win over North Carolina.
"It was a little harrowing at the beginning," Chuck Boyer of Leesburg said this week in a phone interview. "Leading into the game was unsafe.
"Trying to get through the ticket gate, there was a large amount of people."
Once fans finally got to their seats, some found Tech students sitting in sections that were reserved for the general public.
Fans also had to deal with long lines at the concession stands.
Bottle-throwing spectators were also an issue at the opener.
Virginia Tech declined to make athletic director Whit Babcock, senior associate athletic director for external operations Brad Wurthman or senior associate athletic director for facilities and operations Tom Gabbard available for an interview Thursday.
But Virginia Tech did apologize to fans in written statements Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday night.
"We apologize to anyone who did not have a tremendous experience," Wednesday's statement read in part. "We've heard you.
"As many businesses are currently experiencing, being fully staffed with some of our part-time roles is challenging. We are working with countless groups and staffing agencies to find talented teammates."
With Saturday's home game against Middle Tennessee State looming, Virginia Tech's statement Wednesday also presented the athletic department's solutions to some of last week's woes, including: adding beverage-only concession stands; reducing the number of menu items; spelling out to Tech students where they must sit; and imploring fans to download their tickets to their phones before they get to the stadium.
Entering the stadium
The season opener, which drew a sellout crowd, marked the first time since the 2019 season that most Hokies fans could attend a Tech game at the stadium. And with the opener being a nationally televised game against then-10th ranked North Carolina, the game was sure to draw a packed house.
But this is the first school year that Tech fans can no longer enter games with paper tickets; they must use mobile tickets.
Joel Gillespie of Waynesboro said it took him 45 minutes to get into the stadium.
"All they had was a stand that had a scanner on it and you would put your phone underneath it, … so that slowed things up a lot," he said.
Boyer said he waited in line for half an hour to get into the stadium.
"We entered on the east side," Boyer said. "The number of people there was really, really unbelievable. … There didn't seem to be much crowd control, if at all.
"When we were able to enter the stadium, there was one gentleman attempting to check bags and purses and things like that. But there was no event staff at the entrance; they were not checking tickets."
Boyer said that once he got inside Lane, it took him another 20 to 30 minutes to get from the tunnel to his seat.
"The number of people … in the tunnel and trying to get to their seats, … it was shoulder to shoulder, front to back," he said.
With Lane Stadium lacking a great wireless signal, some fans trying to enter the stadium found it hard to access their tickets on their phones.
"We couldn't get the tickets to come up on our phone," Leon Hubbard of Floyd said. "We were trying to reconnect to the website, but the cell service is awful around Lane Stadium and we were never able to get the tickets to come up.
"We stood there at the gate for a long time; this was after we had been in line for probably 45 minutes or more just to get to the gate. Finally, some gentleman who I think must have had club-level seats, … he had them scan a laminated pass he had and they let us go in and we went to our assigned seats."
Virginia Tech wants fans to add their tickets to Apple Wallet or Google Pay before they get to the stadium. Once they do that, the internet will not be needed to access their mobile tickets at Lane. But if fans keep their tickets in the Hokiesports app, they will need Wi-Fi or a cellular signal to get to their tickets.
Dallas Spencer of Richmond waited 30 to 40 minutes in line.
"There was not enough people scanning tickets," he said.
The long wait wasn't Spencer's only problem.
Spencer bought his ticket outside the stadium — well, a photo of a ticket that was sent to his phone. But that was problematic.
"There was a lot of fake tickets sold outside the gate," he said. "I saw one guy just sending … a screenshot of the same ticket to a bunch of different people.
"I got scammed. … Somebody had already come inside with the same ticket. … It didn't go green and it didn't make the click and the girl [at the gate] just said, 'Whatever, go on in.’"
Students in wrong seats
Some fans discovered Tech students sitting in seats reserved for the general public.
"We were in the east stands. There were some students there who were convinced that they were supposed to be there because I think their tickets said ‘General admission,’ so they took that to mean the whole stadium," Gary Reinhardt of Midlothian said.
“We would have kids in and out. … Two people came to sit and they had tickets, so … an usher came over and the students were like, ‘This is general admission,’ and he said, ‘No, it's not. You have to move.’”
Boyer said when he and his family got to their seats, students were sitting there.
"The young men who were there were confused," Boyer said. "They did move."
With Tech students not allowed at the games last fall, both current freshmen and current sophomores were attending a game at Lane for the first time last Friday.
"The students didn't know where to sit," Boyer said.
This season, Tech turned Gate 7 (behind the football practice facility) into a students-only gate. For Saturday's game, Tech has changed the Gate 7 entrance to try to steer students to the correct seats. The first 5,000 students will still go the north end zone stands, but there will be a ramp to the top of Section 21 to send the remaining students to the east stands.
Also for Saturday, Tech is installing tarps below sections 25 and 27 to define where students can sit. Students must sit above the "Welcome to the Terror Dome" tarp.
In Wednesday's statement, Tech specified to students that they have general admission seats only within certain areas (the north end zone; sections 1 and 3 above the portals; sections 21, 23 and 25; and part of section 27).
Lines at concession stands
Before this season, beer was sold only to fans in certain premium seating areas. But this season, beer and hard seltzers can be bought in the concourses.
Tech has also switched this season to cashless purchases at the concession stands; fans must use credit cards, debit cards or gift cards.
The changes — and staffing issues — made for long lines at concession stands last week.
Reinhardt said that when he went to check out the concession stands, a fan told him the line had not moved for 20 minutes. So Reinhardt went to a snow-cone stand instead.
"I was so thirsty I ended up going and getting a $7 snow cone," he said. "Every concession stand up there had a line except for the snow cones, and [the lines] stretched forever. I've never seen it like that."
Spencer said he waited in line to buy beer for 40 minutes.
"I got there at the end of the first quarter and it was about three or four minutes left in the second quarter when I got back [to the stands]," he said. "Every line was all the way backed up as far as you could see."
The lines were not the only issue.
Larry Leach of Colonial Heights went to a concession stand about 90 minutes before kickoff but found the stand had no hot food available. So he went to the turkey-legs stand but found that stand had no turkey legs ready. He never tried to buy food again because the lines at the concession stands later became "incredibly long."
After waiting in line for 30 minutes at a concession stand before the game, Andrew DeCelle of Blacksburg found the stand had no hot dogs or pizza. So he went back later to get food for himself and his young son and had to miss most of the third quarter.
For Saturday's game, Tech will reduce some of the menu options and focus on basic items in hopes of cutting down the wait time.
Tech will also add 15 beverage-only concession stands so people who want only water, beer or soda can opt for one of those lines.
Fan behavior
Spencer said he saw fans pelting players on the North Carolina sideline with water bottles.
"[They were] coming directly over the top of my head," he said.
Boyer, who was sitting halfway up the stands, said a member of his family was hit with an empty water bottle.
Gillespie, who was also sitting halfway up the stands, said he saw both water bottles and beer bottles being thrown.
"That's a lot worse than I've seen it before," he said.
Hubbard said that late in the game, a fan who was a few rows behind Hubbard and his family fell onto Hubbard's mother and brother and knocked them down.