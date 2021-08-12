Virginia Tech assistant Bill Teerlinck trying to solve puzzle at defensive end after latest departure

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech keeps on losing defensive ends.
The Hokies had three defensive ends transfer after spring camp then got the news on Thursday that expected starter Emmanuel Belmar is medically retiring.
Tech co-defensive coach Bill Teerlinck knows the roster looks thin on paper — the defense is down to seven scholarship defensive ends including two true freshman — but he is confident the team will have a robust rotation up front once again.
He likened his approach on the defensive front to hockey teams switching out lines.
“I love hockey and the more lines you roll, the shorter your shift is, which means you can be fresh,” Teerlinck said. “And that’s kind of the goal. It’s our job to decide who goes in and how many plays they go in, and that’s the way me and Coach Price believe we’re going to keep fresh bodies and roll them in and out and be ready to roll.”
Teerlinck did spend some time discussing the candidates at defensive end that will see an increased role this fall in the wake of Belmar’s departure. The former NFL assistant didn’t lay out his first team group, but there’s little doubt Amare Barno will be the team’s feature defensive end.
Who is in line for the most reps after that is still being decided on the field.
“Camp is, and especially with the D-linemen, we rotate and play so many guys, it’s, I don’t know, maybe you can say it’s like putting together a puzzle,” Teerlinck said. “You throw all the pieces down, you put all the groups in certain colors, and then they start falling together. And by the end of camp, you’re going to have a portrait of who’s going where.”
According to Teerlinck, he played eight defensive lineman 20 plays or more in seven games last year. Here is a look at the candidates that could fill up some of those spots behind Barno...
TyJuan Garbutt
Garbutt received the most attention of Belmar’s possible replacements from coach Justin Fuente and Teerlinck on Thursday.
“TyJuan Garbutt seems to be back and his old self,” Fuente said. “We went through a period where Ty was dealing with some things and he’s not just with us, he’s back. He’s joking and laughing and having a good time. A real asset to what we’ve got going on. So it’s nice, because there for a while we didn’t know what that was going to look like.”
Teerlinck didn’t get to spend much time with Garbutt last year — the defender didn’t report back to the team until October — but he’s quickly developed into one of the coaches favorite players.
“We love having Ty in the room” Teerlinck said. “He’s an upbeat guy, he flies around. I think he’s friends with every single person on the team. Every single coach. Every single trainer. You name it, they like Ty. Ty likes them. He keeps it fun, he keeps it loose. And don’t let him fool you. Even though he’s kind of a goofy guy, he’s very smart.”
The 6-foot-1, 252-pounder had his best season in 2019 when he had 31 tackles (13 solo) with 3.5 tackles for a loss and eight quarterback hurries. He’s one of the more experienced players on the defensive front with 28 career games played (16 starts).
Jaylen Griffin
Griffin is putting pressure on himself to step up in the wake of Belmar’s departure.
“It's something I got to carry too as far as me stepping up for a bigger role,” Griffin said, on Thursday. “I feel confident enough to step up in that role as well. I feel like the coaches feel that way as well."
The former linebacker had 10 tackles last season, 2.5 for a loss, three quarterback hurries and one forced fumble in nine games. He is hoping to be a lot more productive this fall thanks to the techniques he’s learned from Teerlinck and co-defensive line coach J.C. Price.
"Just being able to see everything and being able to break everything down," Griffin said. "They make it very simple. They can make a complex move seem very simplistic. It's crazy how they can do it. Getting both of those guys perspective on everything, coach Price playing in the league and coach Teerlinck coaching in the league brings a greater perspective for us."
Teerlinck said Griffin should benefit from being one of only a handful of players that didn’t miss practice last season.
“He’s been in the battles,” Teerlinck said. “He’s got a little bit of position flex, left side, right side. Could maybe move in if you’re in a pinch...He could be a swing guy if need be.”
Wilfried Pene
Virginia Tech loves Pene’s upside, but the coaching staff is giving him time to get acclimated to his new position.
“We like variety in the room and he brings variety,” Teerlinck said. “He gets better every day. He’s low-maintenance and high-effort. That’s a good combination. And every day he picks up one new thing and just keeps stacking the bricks up.”
While Pene was a two-way player at St. Thomas More Prep, he’s the first to admit he has a long way to go in learning the techniques needed to succeed at the collegiate level. One area where he doesn’t have much ground to make up is his size. He already has the frame to fit in at 6-foot-3, 253-pounds.
Cole Nelson and Mattheus Carroll
The summer enrollees have been “bright spots” in fall camp, according to Teerlinck.
Nelson is a 6-foot-3, 238-pound signee out of Johns Creek High School in Georgia while Carroll is a 6-foot-5, 232-pound signee out of Gilman High School in Maryland.
Fuente said Nelson is a “little bit further along” physically than Carroll, but both played well during the team’s first block of camp that featured six straight days of practice.
“They’ve picked up the install,” Teerlinck said. “They’ve picked up the way we practice, the expectations. The older guys enjoy him. We’re going to be OK with those two young guys.”
Teerlinck said that education will continue in the coming days and how they handle all that new information will determine how quickly they get on the field.