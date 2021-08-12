Virginia Tech assistant Bill Teerlinck trying to solve puzzle at defensive end after latest departure

“We love having Ty in the room” Teerlinck said. “He’s an upbeat guy, he flies around. I think he’s friends with every single person on the team. Every single coach. Every single trainer. You name it, they like Ty. Ty likes them. He keeps it fun, he keeps it loose. And don’t let him fool you. Even though he’s kind of a goofy guy, he’s very smart.”

The 6-foot-1, 252-pounder had his best season in 2019 when he had 31 tackles (13 solo) with 3.5 tackles for a loss and eight quarterback hurries. He’s one of the more experienced players on the defensive front with 28 career games played (16 starts).

Jaylen Griffin

Griffin is putting pressure on himself to step up in the wake of Belmar’s departure.

“It's something I got to carry too as far as me stepping up for a bigger role,” Griffin said, on Thursday. “I feel confident enough to step up in that role as well. I feel like the coaches feel that way as well."

The former linebacker had 10 tackles last season, 2.5 for a loss, three quarterback hurries and one forced fumble in nine games. He is hoping to be a lot more productive this fall thanks to the techniques he’s learned from Teerlinck and co-defensive line coach J.C. Price.