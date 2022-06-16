Virginia Tech assistant Joe Rudolph greets summer offensive line enrollees with plan for fall camp

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech offensive line coach Joe Rudolph won’t be scrambling to find scholarship players to fill out his two-deep anymore.

Rudolph relied on walk-ons to provide depth during spring camp including William Jones, Nikolai Bujnowski and Chris Boyd.

They will still have a chance to make the travel roster — Rudolph mentioned Bujnowski specifically — but there will be much more competition for reps with the rest of the 2022 signees arriving.

That list includes Johnny Garrett, Johnny Dickson, Hunter McClain and Xavier Chaplin.

“We all were pretty pumped,” Rudolph said. “...They came in at different stages — some midyear, some first part of summer and now all of them are here. It’s good to see them within the group and see the group put their arms around them and helping them and embracing them.”

New coach Brent Pry also announced that fellow 2022 signee Braelin Moore is joining them. Moore arrived on campus in January as an early enrollee and spent the spring at defensive tackle.

While Pry said Rudolph was recruiting Moore to the offensive side of the ball, Tech’s offensive line coach stressed that it was a collaborative decision.

“He's going to be a leader in that freshman group,” Rudolph said. “Just his approach to things, he's got great energy. If coach (Pry) feels it's best for the offensive line, I'm pumped about it. I like that kid a ton."

The former three-star prospect out of Freedom High School in Pennsylvania will learn the position alongside his other brother, Kaden. Kaden Moore started all 13 games last season at right guard and spent the entire spring with the first-team at the position.

Braelin Moore will start out working at left guard.

“He will have a little bit of a learning curve because he wasn't in the spring, yet I told him being on defense is a unique experience,” Rudolph said. “You will know things and understand things from a defensive perspective that will really help you on offense. I thought it was really good he went to defense and played his butt off. It will help him as he comes to offense.”

Rudolph detailed where he’s starting the rest of the freshman out as well with Johnny Garrett and Xavier Chaplin starting out at tackle, Johnny Dickson at center and Hunter McClain at guard.

Dickson could get some crossover work at guard as well since Rudolph said he “catches on pretty quick.”

Brody Meadows, the other freshman offensive lineman who enrolled early, repped at guard and tackle in the spring. Rudolph would prefer to have him focus on playing guard this spring.

“There was a lot on his plate,” Rudolph said. “ 'd like to settle him in a little bit better, but I'm not sure I can just yet…I thought he did a little bit better at guard. If I can keep him there that's what I'm going to try to do."

Rudolph’s goal is to get eight to 10 offensive linemen he trusts by Week 1.

