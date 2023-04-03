Maryland is planning to announce the hiring of Virginia Tech men's basketball associate head coach Mike Jones as an assistant coach, according to a source with knowledge of the situation.

Jones has been on Virginia Tech coach Mike Young's staff since May 2021.

The Maryland job will enable Jones to return to suburban Washington. Jones won 511 games in 19 seasons as the boys basketball coach at DeMatha Catholic High School in Hyattsville, Maryland, before stepping down to take the Virginia Tech job.

Maryland coach Kevin Willard was looking for a replacement for Tony Skinn, who left the Terrapins staff to become the head coach at George Mason.

Virginia Tech had been Jones' first college coaching job. Tech won the ACC tournament in his first season on the staff and made the NIT this year.

Jones gave Virginia Tech someone who was quite familiar with the recruits in Washington, D.C., Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Virginia Tech freshman guard Rodney Rice played for Jones at DeMatha Catholic. When Rice picked Virginia Tech, his father told The Roanoke Times that the relationships that the elder Rice and the younger Rice had with Jones factored into Rice's decision.

The Virginia Tech roster this season also included freshman Darren Buchanan Jr., who played high school basketball in Washington, D.C., and who was an AAU teammate of Rice. Buchanan, who was redshirted this season, entered the transfer portal last month.

Virginia Tech recruit A.J. Swinton, a high school junior in California, is a former DeMatha Catholic player. He was at DeMatha Catholic when Jones and Rice were there.

Jones also has plenty of USA Basketball experience, with 21 such assignments on his resume. He led the 2019 under-16 team to a gold medal at the FIBA Americas championships in Brazil. He was named the co-winner of the 2019 USA Basketball developmental coach of the year award.

Jones, a DeMatha Catholic graduate and former Old Dominion player, was promoted from DeMatha Catholic assistant to interim head coach after the late Morgan Wootten, a member of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, retired in the fall of 2002. Jones eventually got the permanent job. As DeMatha Catholic’s head coach, Jones guided six players who went on to play in the NBA.

Jones steered DeMatha Catholic to a national title in 2006. He steered DeMatha Catholic to eight Washington Catholic Athletic Conference tournament titles and nine WCAC regular-season crowns.