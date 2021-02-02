Virginia Tech assistants Adam Lechtenberg, Ryan Smith given additional coaching responsibilities

Lechtenberg, who worked on Fuente's staff at Memphis, was promoted to running backs coach last season from his director of player development role.

"Adam has really proven his merit in the recruiting space on the offensive side and has been very tenacious in his pursuit of players from across the country who fit our program," Fuente said.

The additional responsibility for Smith comes after having success in his first year as an assistant at the FBS level. He called plays in his debut in a 45-24 win over N.C. State in the season-opener with Hamilton sidelined from COVID-19.

Tech expected to start Caleb Farley and Jermaine Waller, an All-ACC tandem, at defensive back, but Farley opted out before the season and Waller only played two games in an injury-plagued junior year.

The Hokies passing defense struggled at times, but Smith helped develop standout freshman Dorian Strong and the team finished No. 17 in the country with 12 interceptions and tied for No. 32 with 46 passes defended.