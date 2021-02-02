Virginia Tech assistants Adam Lechtenberg, Ryan Smith given additional coaching responsibilities

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente announced some tweaks to his coaching staff on Tuesday.
Running backs coach Adam Lechtenberg is adding offensive recruiting coordinator to his duties while cornerbacks coach Ryan Smith will also be the team's passing game coordinator in 2021 and aid defensive coordinator Justin Hamilton in what a press release described as "developing defensive game plans and schemes."
The announcement comes as Tech filled out its coaching staff on Tuesday with the addition of J.C. Price as the team's co-defensive line coach and defensive recruiting coordinator. The defensive recruiting coordinator position was going to go to Darryl Tapp if he hadn't landed a job with the San Fransisco 49ers.
Lechtenberg and Price will oversee the recruitment process on their respective sides of the ball while working in conjunction with director of player personnel Mark Diethorn.
“Both Adam and J.C. possess the acumen it takes to not only evaluate talent, but to also forge the relationships with players, coaches and families that it takes to sustain long-term success in recruiting,” Fuente said, in a release. “Recruiting remains a team effort between the coaching and personnel staffs. With that said, I thought it was important to recognize the abilities that Adam and J.C. in the recruiting arena, while also elevating their profile and providing additional structure to our process."
Lechtenberg, who worked on Fuente's staff at Memphis, was promoted to running backs coach last season from his director of player development role.
"Adam has really proven his merit in the recruiting space on the offensive side and has been very tenacious in his pursuit of players from across the country who fit our program," Fuente said.
The additional responsibility for Smith comes after having success in his first year as an assistant at the FBS level. He called plays in his debut in a 45-24 win over N.C. State in the season-opener with Hamilton sidelined from COVID-19.
Tech expected to start Caleb Farley and Jermaine Waller, an All-ACC tandem, at defensive back, but Farley opted out before the season and Waller only played two games in an injury-plagued junior year.
The Hokies passing defense struggled at times, but Smith helped develop standout freshman Dorian Strong and the team finished No. 17 in the country with 12 interceptions and tied for No. 32 with 46 passes defended.
“Ryan has definitely earned more responsibility with our staff and he continues to display why he has such a bright football future,” Fuente said, in a release. “Certainly we all faced many challenges in 2020, but every time we needed to lean even harder on Ryan last season, he was ready for the moment and rose to the occasion. Our cornerback room and our team improved under his guidance and I’m confident he’ll continue to make a significant impact for us as a coach and a recruiter going forward.”
Lechtenberg and Smith will be rewarded with additional compensation in their new roles. Lechtenberg's salary was $200,000 last season and Smith made $175,000. The funds will be allocated from the money Tech saved from Tracy Claeys departure. Claeys was expected to be the second-highest paid coach on staff this season with a $500,000 salary.