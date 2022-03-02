Virginia Tech assistants eager to see crowded quarterback competition take shape this spring

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech quarterbacks coach Brad Glenn knows all eyes will be on his position group when spring camp opens on March 18.

The Hokies new staff is searching for a new starter and the team’s key decision makers — head coach Brent Pry and offensive coordinator Tyler Bowen — describe the upcoming competition as “wide open.”

Glenn agreed.

"You don't have a template,” Glenn said, in his first interview with local reporters on Tuesday. “It is an open competition…I put it to those guys like this, you are putting in deposits everyday to the bank. Anything you can do good will buy you more rep time, stuff you do bad will take away that rep time.”

Glenn remains in the early stages of getting to know his group since he was one of the later arrivals on the staff after coaching Georgia State through its appearance in the Camellia Bowl on Christmas Day and went right into recruiting.

He wasn’t willing to dive too far into a scouting report for his new pupils except to say he was excited about the experience transfer quarterbacks Jason Brown and Grant Wells brought to the roster.

Brown ended up transferring to South Carolina in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic after a series of program records at Saint Francis. The Fredericksburg native closed out the regular season as the Gamecocks’ starter last fall and led the team to upset wins over Florida and Auburn.

Wells threw for 3,532 yards with 16 touchdowns last season and closed out his two-year stint as Marshall’s starter with a 14-9 record. He was named Conference USA’s freshman of the year in 2020.

They enrolled at midyear along with freshman quarterback Devin Farrell, a three-star signee out of Milton High School in Georgia. The competition also includes returning quarterbacks Connor Blumrick and Tahj Bullock.

“We will try to narrow it down as quickly as we can, if we can,” Glenn said. “That's up to those guys. If they are all competing well and they are all in the mix, you gotta keep repping them.”

Glenn said this might be the biggest competition he’s ever had at the position and would have to be “pretty creative” to get each quarterback reps at the start of camp.

“We will do the best we can and divy them up as best we can,” Glenn said.

The final decision on naming a starter will be a “collaborative effort” with Bowen running point and getting input from the rest of the staff starting with Glenn.

“Coach Bowen and Coach Pry will lean heavily on me cause I'm the one in the meetings with them,” Glenn said. “They get to see the practice reps and see them at practice and see how they operate, but I'm the one in the meeting room everyday.”

Bowen also plans to carve out as much time as he can throughout the offseason to work directly with the quarterbacks to ensure everyone is on the same page.

“At the end of the day, the quarterback has got to understand the identity which I'm going to call the game,” Bowen said. “That helps him be anticipatory and know things that are going to come up, the flow and the style of how we are going to call the game.”

With everyone on the staff sharing the same vision for the process, Bowen was excited for things to get underway.

“We are going to let it roll out in spring and fall camp and see who can come out on top," Bowen said.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.