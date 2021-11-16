Virginia Tech athletic director Whit Babcock wants next coach to ‘do something special’ in Blacksburg

And on it went.

Fans rushed online after the press conference to argue how their preferred candidate hit on each item.

According to Babcock, he prefers someone with head coaching experience in the Power Five, but that wasn’t going to be a requirement. He doesn’t have a preference between offensive- or defensive-minded candidates either.

“If it’s the right person, they can come from a lot of different places,” Babcock said. “So I don’t think you go into it that way.”

With early signing day coming up on Dec. 15, Babcock recognized the urgency to get a staff in place, but he didn’t want to rush anything. He has a tentative list of candidates he’s interested in interviewing, but no official interviews have taken place.

“Now that the decision is public, it does give us the ability to spread out and do some recon,” Babcock said. “You are always keeping an eye on other coaches that might fit. That list hasn't been finalized.”

Babcock wouldn’t say if current defensive coordinator Justin Hamilton would get an opportunity to interview for the head coaching vacancy. Last year, Babcock referred to Hamilton as a “rising star” in the coaching profession when discussing his reasons for retaining the staff.