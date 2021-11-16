Virginia Tech athletic director Whit Babcock wants next coach to ‘do something special’ in Blacksburg

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech athletic director Whit Babcock was adamant on Tuesday that the football team’s head coaching vacancy is one of the most attractive jobs in the country.
Babcock spent a good portion of his time at the podium on Tuesday in a press conference called to discuss the departure of Justin Fuente explaining why Virginia Tech is a “destination job.”
“This is a place to do something special, never before been seen at Virginia Tech,” Babcock said.
He gathered bits and pieces from previous press releases touting the various investments Virginia Tech has made on athletic facilities and proudly touted Lane Stadium as the best game day experience in the country.
He had less to offer about what direction the search for a new coach would take.
Babcock read through a long list of things he would be looking for in the next coach — a list he edited down before speaking — that hit on ideals for just about every aspect of the profession.
“We are looking for a coach that fits the values of Virginia Tech and what we stand for,” Babcock said. “We’re looking for a coach that will engage the community successfully locally and beyond, we’re looking for a leader, a CEO that has character and competence, we’re looking for a teacher and an educator that’s committed to the total student-athlete experience and what it develops in young people, we’re looking for a coach with a vision, a plan and tremendous ability to recruit this footprint successfully, we’re looking for a coach who can do player evaluation, player development and hires a complementary staff around him.”
And on it went.
Fans rushed online after the press conference to argue how their preferred candidate hit on each item.
According to Babcock, he prefers someone with head coaching experience in the Power Five, but that wasn’t going to be a requirement. He doesn’t have a preference between offensive- or defensive-minded candidates either.
“If it’s the right person, they can come from a lot of different places,” Babcock said. “So I don’t think you go into it that way.”
With early signing day coming up on Dec. 15, Babcock recognized the urgency to get a staff in place, but he didn’t want to rush anything. He has a tentative list of candidates he’s interested in interviewing, but no official interviews have taken place.
“Now that the decision is public, it does give us the ability to spread out and do some recon,” Babcock said. “You are always keeping an eye on other coaches that might fit. That list hasn't been finalized.”
Babcock wouldn’t say if current defensive coordinator Justin Hamilton would get an opportunity to interview for the head coaching vacancy. Last year, Babcock referred to Hamilton as a “rising star” in the coaching profession when discussing his reasons for retaining the staff.
Instead of a search firm, Babcock will rely on a small group of informal advisors similar to the one he used in 2015 when searching for Frank Beamer’s replacement. Babcock declined to share the names of those involved this time around.
“I think that just puts more pressure on them, more phone calls,” Babcock said. “So a very small group... it’s not a true committee, but it will also not be a one-person show.”
The only hard fast rule of the search is that Babcock won’t be talking about it again until the introductory press conference for his chosen candidate. He preemptively questioned the motivation of anyone who would leak information about Tech’s search and cautioned fans about listening to speculation about the opening.
“We’ll aim high and go for the best, whether that’s a guy that everybody recognizes their name or doesn’t,” Babcock said.