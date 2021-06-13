Virginia Tech athletics confident growing sports betting industry won't impact student-athletes

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech’s board of visitors were apprehensive after hearing assistant athletics director of compliance Derek Gwinn’s presentation on sports gambling last week.

The board met on June 7 in the Latham Ballroom of The Inn for the first of two days worth of meetings.

Gwinn first spent time detailing Tech’s effort on name, image and likeness issues. The second half of his presentation was about Virginia joining the growing number of states to legalize sports betting.

Virginia legalized sports gambling in 2020 and the first bets were taken in the state in January 2021. Gwinn noted that as of April 15, 2021, there are only 10 states without legislation in progress to legalize sports betting.

The trend started when the Supreme Court struck down the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act, a 1992 federal law that banned commercial sports betting in most states, in 2018.

Virginia is allowing betting on NCAA football, basketball, baseball, tennis and lacrosse, but in-state residents may not bet on in-state college teams or any kind of prop bets across the country.

Gwinn said his office was happy those restrictions were included.