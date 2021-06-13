Virginia Tech athletics confident growing sports betting industry won't impact student-athletes

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech’s board of visitors were apprehensive after hearing assistant athletics director of compliance Derek Gwinn’s presentation on sports gambling last week.
The board met on June 7 in the Latham Ballroom of The Inn for the first of two days worth of meetings.
Gwinn first spent time detailing Tech’s effort on name, image and likeness issues. The second half of his presentation was about Virginia joining the growing number of states to legalize sports betting.
Virginia legalized sports gambling in 2020 and the first bets were taken in the state in January 2021. Gwinn noted that as of April 15, 2021, there are only 10 states without legislation in progress to legalize sports betting.
The trend started when the Supreme Court struck down the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act, a 1992 federal law that banned commercial sports betting in most states, in 2018.
Virginia is allowing betting on NCAA football, basketball, baseball, tennis and lacrosse, but in-state residents may not bet on in-state college teams or any kind of prop bets across the country.
Gwinn said his office was happy those restrictions were included.
“What a prop bet is, is essentially I bet that Braxton Burmeister will throw 300 yards or less in today’s game,” Gwinn said. “It’s not who wins or loses, it’s an athlete’s specific performance — how many points a basketball player scores in a game. You can sense that it wouldn’t take much for someone who is very heavy into gambling pressuring a student-athlete.”
There are five active license holders in the state — DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM, William Hill, BetRivers — with three more launching this year (Barstool, Golden Nugget and Wynn).
Virginia ranked No. 7 in the top 10 states with the largest betting handle in March 2021 with $265 million bet on sports.
According to data Gwinn provided to the board, there was $185 million wagered on Hokies’ football and basketball in 2020-21. The most betted on football games were Tech’s game against Virginia ($21-plus million) and Miami ($17-plus million).
The most bet on basketball game was Tech’s NCAA Tournament matchup against Florida ($23-plus million).
Gwinn outlined a series of ongoing concerns about the issue going forward including the potential for outside influences on student-athletes, intimidation and threats by disgruntled bettors, the potential value of “inside information” and potential fraudulent betting activity by officials.
“We see what fans are starting to do to players at NBA games. I’m really concerned about what happens when they spend $10,000 on a game,” one board member said. “What conversations are we having to make sure our athletes are protected?”
Virginia Tech athletic director Whit Babcock acknowledged that student-athletes might take more heat from frustrated fans on social media — Gwinn mentioned an Ohio State basketball player that was the subject of specific threats when he struggled in the NCAA Tournament — but both expressed confidence in U.S. Integrity, a group that helps monitor social media activity and identify any threatening behavior.
“A pleasant surprise was with the game industry, is all of the mass data and integrity they use. That may not be a word that people put immediately with gambling, but the integrity of the lines and how they move, again big data and analytics,” Babcock said after the board meeting. “We believe there are protections.”
And those protections are possible since gambling is now legal.
“This brings it all into the light out of the dark,” Babcock said.