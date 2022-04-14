Virginia Tech athletics green lights financial rewards for academic progress

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech is planning to financially reward athletes for their academic progress starting this fall, according to a news release issued by the school on Thursday.

The decision comes in the wake of the Supreme Court upholding a federal ruling last June in the Alston v. NCAA case that dealt with restrictions on compensation for student athletes.

The NCAA changed its rules two months later to allow payments of up to $5,980 per year for their academic performance.

Tech didn't offer any specifics about their plan — the academic threshold for rewards and how payments would be allocated for scholarship athletes versus those who receive partial scholarships are among the questions to be answered — other than saying in the release that those details would be finalized by the fall.

“We are pleased to be able to offer this financial incentive for our student-athletes to make the type of academic progress that will benefit them for years to come after graduation,” Tech athletic director Whit Babcock said, in the release. “We are currently finalizing our criteria for this program and plan to roll out the details to student-athletes, their families and our coaching staffs this summer. We anticipate beginning this financial reward package beginning in Fall 2022."

Tech had 623 student-athletes last year (371 on the men's teams and 252 on the women's teams), according to the financial report the university submits annually to the NCAA.

If they all received full payment that would result in an annual cost of slightly more than $3.725 million.

Tech joins a list of 22 other FBS teams planning to provide academic bonuses, according to a story from ESPN's Dan Murphy. The other ACC teams on the list are Clemson, North Carolina and Miami.

