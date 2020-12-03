Virginia Tech athletics instituting pay cuts in wake of ‘harsh financial reality’ of COVID-19

The university allowed only 1,000 fans to attend each of the first four games to comply with the state’s COVID-19 restrictions on outdoor gatherings and most of those tickets went to the families of coaches and student-athletes.

Since the last home game, Gov. Ralph Northam has lowered the number of individuals allowed at sporting events to 250 people.

At Tech’s most recent board of visitors meeting, the athletic department showed an adjusted annual budget for 2020-21 that indicated an $18.6 million shortfall. The university has lost upward of $60 million.

“We‘re all in this together,” Babcock said. “We worked hard to develop a plan that was equitable across the board while protecting as many employees as possible in lower compensation brackets. Importantly, no individual making $40,000 or less will be impacted by our salary reduction plans.”

Tech has taken what it describes as “proactive” steps to reduce expenses this year by making unspecified operational cuts and reductions in overtime. The release announcing the financial measures also notes that some employees have voluntarily given up car stipends and performance bonuses.

“We deeply appreciate the leadership of President [Tim] Sands and his team, the Board of Visitors, as well as our Tech Athletics staff, for their willingness to help us manage through this unprecedented situation,” he continued. “We’re also incredibly grateful for our Hokie Club donors and others who have generously continued to support Tech Athletics throughout a challenging 2020. We have asked many others to sacrifice, and we too must do our part.”

