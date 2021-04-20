Virginia Tech athletics lays out aggressive $400 million fundraising campaign

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech athletic director Whit Babcock has spent two years putting together an aggressive fundraising campaign to close the gap on the rest of the ACC.
The university’s goal is to raise $400 million for athletics — the largest fundraising campaign of its kind for the school — by December 2027.
Babcock was joined by university President Tim Sands, football coach Justin Fuente and women’s golf coach Carol Robertson at a news conference on Tuesday morning to lay out what he described as the school’s “collective vision” for the future of Virginia Tech athletics.
“During this challenging and trying year, we have had arguably our best year across the board athletically in our history, academically and athletically,” Babcock said. “It’s time to put a stake in the ground and never go backward.”
Babcock was ready to unveil the “Reach for Excellence” campaign back in April last year at the football team’s spring game, but the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the rollout.
Tech has already raised $150 million of its $400 million goal and will be using $100 million of the overall funds for capital projects, $100 million for the Hokie scholarship fund and $50 million will go towards the athletic department’s operating budget.
The Hokies athletic budget for the fiscal year of 2020 was $97.4 million, a number that’s in the middle to bottom tier of the ACC. According to Babcock, the higher end athletic budgets in the conference typically exceed $125 million.
“Our operating budget was $63 million seven years ago, so essentially we will double our budget in well less than a decade with this bold initiative,” Babcock said. “The ACC and Virginia Tech need not take a backseat to anyone. The entry into the ACC learning curve is over. Might as well swing for the fences and see how great we can be. We are well-positioned for the future and we must take advantage of it right now."
The athletic department had a $2 million surplus in 2020, but Babcock anticipates a $15 million shortfall in the 2021 financial report thanks to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. The athletic department instituted an array of cost-cutting measures — tiered pay cuts for all employees, layoffs and budget cuts — that trimmed that number down from $47 million.
“We will not make a habit of that, and by asking people to help, we won’t have to run it as tight,” Babcock said. “We will be fiscally responsible, but this will give us a chance to make some big jumps and gains and do what we came here to do.”
Babcock also detailed the five pillars of the campaign including a $30 million football program enhancement fund and $75 million in renovations to Cassell Coliseum.
The focus of the football fund will be to provide additional resources for recruiting and staffing while the plans for Cassell Coliseum, 9,000-plus seat stadium built in the early 1960s, call for a new glass entrance on Washington Street, extended concourse areas and new club seating.
“Cassell has served us well for over 50 years and it has a great history and great memories,” Babcock said. “Our goal is to raise at least $50 million on the front end and use suites and tickets to potentially finance the rest, but we will go for it.”
The football fund and Cassell renovations were the most fleshed out proposals on Tuesday, but Babcock said the overarching goal is for "comprehensive excellence" in all sports — another one of the initiative's pillars — and funds will be made available to all 22 varsity sports from the $400 million fund as needs arise.
"Broad-based athletic success is a hallmark of all truly great athletic departments and national universities," Babcock said.
The other pillars are for Tech to raise Hokie Club membership to 25,000 donors (and raise $20 million annually) and increase the number of student-athlete endowments.
Virginia Tech has increased Hokie Club membership from 10,000 to 20,000 donors in less than five years and donations have risen to $16 million annually. Babcock called those donations the “pipeline” for long-term success.
“There are 250,000 living Virginia Tech alumni and I would argue there is an equal amount of friends and family that love the Hokies like we all do, 500,000 with an affinity for Virginia Tech and we have 20,000 donors,” Babcock said. “The Drive for 25 progress to date is a tremendous benchmark achievement. We’re happy at 20,000 but not satisfied.”