Virginia Tech athletics lays out aggressive $400 million fundraising campaign

“Our operating budget was $63 million seven years ago, so essentially we will double our budget in well less than a decade with this bold initiative,” Babcock said. “The ACC and Virginia Tech need not take a backseat to anyone. The entry into the ACC learning curve is over. Might as well swing for the fences and see how great we can be. We are well-positioned for the future and we must take advantage of it right now."

The athletic department had a $2 million surplus in 2020, but Babcock anticipates a $15 million shortfall in the 2021 financial report thanks to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. The athletic department instituted an array of cost-cutting measures — tiered pay cuts for all employees, layoffs and budget cuts — that trimmed that number down from $47 million.

“We will not make a habit of that, and by asking people to help, we won’t have to run it as tight,” Babcock said. “We will be fiscally responsible, but this will give us a chance to make some big jumps and gains and do what we came here to do.”

Babcock also detailed the five pillars of the campaign including a $30 million football program enhancement fund and $75 million in renovations to Cassell Coliseum.