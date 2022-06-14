Virginia Tech auditioning pair of RBs at wideout to get additional playmakers on the field

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech is casting a wide net to try and build an explosive offense.

It’s been one of the main themes of the offseason for offensive coordinator Tyler Bowen and he’s welcomed all ideas from his staff.

That’s why Keshawn King and Chance Black found themselves working with the wide receivers towards the end of spring camp.

“Both guys are explosive and quick,” Tech running backs coach Stu Holt said, on Monday. “Their change of direction is very good. They catch the ball well and their hands are good. That lends to the ability to run routes and to figure out how to manipulate defensive coverage. They have that naturally.”

Holt said all six of his running backs can catch the ball out of the backfield, but King and Black have a chance to establish more of a hyphenate role beyond just motioning out of the backfield into the slot.

Tech’s running backs combined for 33 catches and 366 yards last year with Raheem Blackshear’s 25 catches for 249 yards leading the way.

"They are very, very talented players,” Tech receivers coach Fontel Mines said. “Offensively, you don't want guys that are that talented sitting on the sideline…We are trying to find ways to get the ball into those guys' hands."

King has been searching for a consistent role since landing in Blacksburg as part of the team’s 2019 signing class. That limited playing time hasn’t stopped him from showing glimpses of the explosiveness he was known for at Oakleaf High School in Florida.

He has 11 receptions in his career for 206 yards and three of those went for more than 25 yards. He also made an impression last year averaging 24.8 yards as Tech’s primary kick returner.

The 5-foot-11, 180-pounder had five carries for 25 yards and caught two passes for 11 yards playing in the spring game on the Maroon Team.

Black is a redshirt freshman who had a similar role at Dorman High School in South Carolina as the one the Hokies are considering for him. He had four carries for 9 yards and two catches for 10 yards on the White Team.

King and Black were the only two running backs to catch passes in the spring game.

“I feel like I can play anywhere,” Black said, during spring. “To be honest, I would do anything to help this team contribute to a win, anywhere."

King and Black getting reps at wide receiver would provide Tech some insurance at wide receiver as well. The Hokies are going into fall camp with only nine scholarship receivers including a pair of true freshmen.

Mine said he wants to have at least seven receivers on the travel roster.

