Virginia Tech backup QB Connor Blumrick bulldozed his way into the lineup against Miami

He showed no signs of the injury on Saturday night as he lowered his shoulder on every carry and fought to get yardage on a rain-soaked field against a hard-hitting Miami team. He had 53 rushing yards by the half on 6.6 yards per carry.

In the second half, he was given more an opportunity to throw the ball and made some nice throws including a 7-yard completion to Kaleb Smith (it was Blumrick's first career touchdown) and a fourth down conversion to freshman Da’Wain Lofton.

Blumrick had only attempted five passes in his collegiate career coming into the game. He spent the previous two seasons at Texas A&M where he bouned around from tight end to running back. He was 5 of 11 on Saturday night for 39 yards with two touchdowns.

“The rain was unfortunate,” Blumrick said. “I knew what I was doing. I trust my guys out there and hope maybe I could do that some more.”

He was still most effective with that physical running style that netted five plays of 10-yards or more and a 44-yard rush up the middle that helped set up his first touchdown. Blumrick ended the night with 20 carries for 132 yards and didn’t slide once.

“I feel like that's kind of my thing,” Blumrick said. “I like putting my head down and running.”