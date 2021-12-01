Virginia Tech backup QB Knox Kadum enters the transfer portal

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech quarterback Knox Kadum has entered the transfer portal, according to a source.
Kadum played in five games this season with his most extensive time under center coming in a 17-3 loss to Boston College when starter Braxton Burmeister aggravated an upper body injury in the first quarter.
The third-year freshman threw for 151 yards (50% passing) for 151 yards with an interception. He also had six carries for 17 yards.
He made his debut in a late season game against Clemson in 2020 when multiple Tech quarterbacks were knocked out of the game.
Kadum was a one-time James Madison commit that was a three-star recruit out of Rome High School in Georgia. He was a decorated two-sport athlete as a four-year starter in football — he had 9,814 career yards (7,400 passing) and led the team to back-to-back state championships — and was a standout starting pitcher.
The Hokies offered him late in the 2019 cycle when multiple quarterbacks went into the transfer portal.
Kadum’s departure leaves Tech with three scholarship quarterbacks on the roster — Burmeister, Connor Blumrick and Tahj Bullock. Bullock redshirted as a true freshman and will have four years of eligibility left.
Tech also still has verbal commitments at quarterback from Alex Orji and Devin Farrell. Orji is a three-star recruit out of Sachse High School in Texas and Farrell is a three-star recruit out of Milton High School in Georgia.
Kadum is the second player to enter the transfer portal since Tech and coach Justin Fuente mutually agreed to part ways earlier this month. Offensive lineman Derrell Bailey entered the transfer portal on Nov. 23.