Virginia Tech backup QB Knox Kadum enters the transfer portal

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech quarterback Knox Kadum has entered the transfer portal, according to a source.

Kadum played in five games this season with his most extensive time under center coming in a 17-3 loss to Boston College when starter Braxton Burmeister aggravated an upper body injury in the first quarter.

The third-year freshman threw for 151 yards (50% passing) for 151 yards with an interception. He also had six carries for 17 yards.

He made his debut in a late season game against Clemson in 2020 when multiple Tech quarterbacks were knocked out of the game.

Kadum was a one-time James Madison commit that was a three-star recruit out of Rome High School in Georgia. He was a decorated two-sport athlete as a four-year starter in football — he had 9,814 career yards (7,400 passing) and led the team to back-to-back state championships — and was a standout starting pitcher.