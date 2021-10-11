 Skip to main content
Virginia Tech backup quarterback Connor Blumrick out indefinitely with injury
Connor Blumrick

Virginia Tech quarterback Connor Blumrick warms up before playing Middle Tennessee. 

 Michael Niziolek | The Roanoke Times

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech quarterback Connor Blumrick is out indefinitely. 

According to Tech coach Justin Fuente, there's a chance Blumrick could return before the season ends. Fuente declined to provide any details, but trainers evaluated Blumrick's right leg while he was down on the field. 

Blumrick, who took a handful of snaps in the first half, was in the game after Braxton Burmeister suffered a right shoulder injury.

He had the offense across midfield when he got brought down from behind by defensive end Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa. Blumrick's legs were stuck going into the turf as Tagovailoa-Amosa brought his weight down. 

Blumrick stayed on the ground and ripped off his helmet causing the training staff to rush out onto the field.

Tech rotated Blumrick into the game in recent weeks mainly to have him run the ball. He had 11 carries for 71 yards with two touchdowns and it was his 33-yard run down to the 1-yard line early in the fourth quarter against Middle Tennessee that helped the Hokies put the game away.

Blumrick enrolled in January as a transfer out of Texas A&M. He had spent the last two seasons playing special teams and various skill positions — tight end and running back — but was signed by Tech to provide some depth at quarterback.

The 6-foot-5, 215-pounder was a 3-star recruit coming out of Pearland High School in the 2017 signing class.

This story will be updated

