Virginia Tech backup quarterback Quincy Patterson enters the transfer portal

Fuente attributed the timing of Patterson's decision — Tech has two games left to go in the regular season — to a hand injury he suffered against Pittsburgh. Patterson couldn't grip a football last week and likely wouldn't have been available to play this week against Clemson.

"I just want to publicly thank Quincy for his time here," Fuente said. "Just a fantastic young man. He played a vital role in our football team. Quincy knows how I feel about him and his folks. We stand ready to help him in anyway we can moving forward. I'm sure when the news hits his phone will be blowing up with a lot of people trying to find out about him and our phones will be blowing up too. We'll have nothing but great things to say about him moving forward. I look forward to watching him play and watching him get on the field on a more consistent basis."