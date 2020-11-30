Virginia Tech backup quarterback Quincy Patterson enters the transfer portal

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente announced that backup quarterback Quincy Patterson has entered the transfer portal.
The only other player to enter the transfer portal during the off week was receiver Darryle Simmons.
Fuente attributed the timing of Patterson's decision — Tech has two games left to go in the regular season — to a hand injury he suffered against Pittsburgh. Patterson couldn't grip a football last week and likely wouldn't have been available to play this week against Clemson.
While Fuente normally doesn't say much about players leaving the program, he went out of his way to praise Patterson on Monday before taking any questions.
"I just want to publicly thank Quincy for his time here," Fuente said. "Just a fantastic young man. He played a vital role in our football team. Quincy knows how I feel about him and his folks. We stand ready to help him in anyway we can moving forward. I'm sure when the news hits his phone will be blowing up with a lot of people trying to find out about him and our phones will be blowing up too. We'll have nothing but great things to say about him moving forward. I look forward to watching him play and watching him get on the field on a more consistent basis."
The third-year sophomore was a highly touted 4-star signee in 2018 coming out of Solorio Academy in Chicago, Illinois. Patterson competed at the Elite 11 — one of the most prestigious quarterback competition — in Oregon as a high school senior.
He played in 13 games for Virginia Tech and made his first career start in 2019 subbing for an injured Hendon Hooker in South Bend against Notre Dame. He has 359 career passing yards (42.3%) with four touchdowns and one interception.
He also has 333 rushing yards (4.5 yards per carry) and three touchdowns.
Patterson released a statement on social media about his decision shortly after Fuente wrapped up his press conference and described his time at Tech an "unbelievable opportunity."
"Through thought, prayer and countless discussions with my parents and other important people in my life, I felt it was in my best interest to enter my name into the transfer portal," Patterson said. "Despite the weird timing, my decision wasn't made hastily. I will always be a Hokie and love my brothers and coaches to death and wish them luck the rest of the season!"
Patterson competed for the starting job each of the past two seasons, but came out of fall camp both times as the team’s No. 3 quarterback. This year’s competition was cut short with the coronavirus forcing Tech to cancel spring practice and modify its offseason training program.
He opened this season behind Hendon Hooker and Braxton Burmeister on the depth chart.
“Quincy still has a huge role on this football team,” Fuente said, in September. “He’s got to continue to get better. I talked to him the other day and just told him I’m still as encouraged as I’ve ever been about him and his development. He will still absolutely have a role, not just because of COVID but because of his skillset as we move forward through this season.”
That role started to take shape in recent weeks with Tech using Patterson on short yardage situations in losses to Miami and Pittsburgh. Patterson also made an appearance in the second quarter against Pittsburgh when Hooker was shaken up and closed out the game with Tech down 47-14 in the final minutes.
“We’re continuing to work Quincy and we wanted to get him in there on some short-yardage stuff and that might be something that we continue to do,” Fuente said after Tech’s loss to Miami.
Patterson had a staring role in one of the more memorable wins of Justin Fuente’s tenure. He scored the game-winning two-point conversion in the sixth overtime in a 43-41 win over North Carolina after replacing an injured Hooker at the start of the second half. He scored his first career touchdown to tie the game in the fourth quarter on a 53-yard run.
He is the seventh player to transfer from a 2018 that featured 27 signees. Two other players have left the team for disciplinary reasons (Jaevon Becton and DJ Crossen) and two others have stopped playing football (Cole Beck and Walker Culver).
