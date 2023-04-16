BLACKSBURG — First, they remembered.

Then, they won.

The Virginia Tech baseball team beat Georgia Tech 9-2 on Sunday, which was the 16th anniversary of the April 16, 2007 shootings on the Virginia Tech campus.

There was a pregame moment of silence for the 32 people who were killed in the shootings.

"We weren't here 16 years ago, but that's a huge, huge, huge thing for our university," Virginia Tech junior center fielder Jack Hurley said. "To be able to come out here and play on a day like today, it's special, especially to get a win.

"Today is more than just a baseball game for Virginia Tech. Today is a special day for all the families that were affected in the moment and the whole entire university.

"I got the goosebumps when that moment of silence hit, … to think about it, if we were in the people's shoes 16 years ago, how it would feel for us."

It seemed fitting that the baseball team played at English Field on the anniversary of the shootings.

On April 20, 2007, the baseball team lost to Miami in front of a then-English Field record crowd of more than 3,000 fans in the first Virginia Tech home athletic event after the shootings.

To help the Virginia Tech community heal from the shootings, the New York Yankees came to Blacksburg on March 18, 2008, to play the Hokies baseball team in an exhibition game in front of 5,311 fans at English Field.

The Hokies' batting helmets for the Georgia Tech game Sunday each featured a decal with a memorial ribbon and the letters "VT."

"In this world, … you read about that kind of stuff a lot now, unfortunately," said John Szefc, who is in his sixth season as the Hokies' coach. "For me, it kind of hits home a little bit more because I can say to myself, 'Well, that can happen here just like it happens anywhere else — and it did.’"

Virginia Tech (21-12, 8-9 ACC) swept the three-game series with the Yellow Jackets (20-16, 7-11) for the first time in the program's history.

It was the first time since 2010 that the Hokies had even won a series with Georgia Tech.

The Hokies have won six of their last seven ACC games.

"We really haven't played that well [until lately]. We didn't play bad, we didn't play great. We've been kind of like in the middle all season," Szefc said. "Over the last … three weekends in the ACC, we've played a lot more to our capability."

"The team's really starting to play clean baseball," Hurley said. "The pitching staff's really doing well [lately]."

Hurley belted a solo homer Sunday. It was his 11th homer in the past 13 games.

"I'm definitely up there [at bat] with intent to do some damage. I'm definitely trying to hit the ball over the fence," Hurley said.

Hurley, who is rated by MLB.com as the No. 37 player in this year's major league draft, is batting .421 in the past 13 games.

"It's all confidence for me, kind of knowing I'm the better player, knowing I'm better than the pitcher. … I haven't done many tweaks to the swing; I changed up a couple things. … Really, just all up here," Hurley said as he pointed to his head.

Radford graduate transfer David Bryant entered Sunday batting just .203 with one homer this season. But he belted a pair of two-run homers Sunday.

"I was just trying to … trust myself [Sunday] and then it just happened. And it was awesome," he said.

Bryant hit .307 for Radford last year.

"I try to never let my confidence get low, … but it gets tough whenever you don't do well," said Bryant, whose new team will visit Radford on Tuesday. "It's always tough to not … come up to your standards, but you just have to work it out and grind it out."

Bryant played third base Saturday and Sunday in place of Carson DeMartini, who instead served as the designated hitter in the wake of a hard slide Friday.

Tech starter Drue Hackenberg (3-4) got the win, allowing one earned run and eight hits in six innings. He struck out six and walked two.

Hackenberg was a third-team All-American as a freshman last year. But he entered his start against Duke last weekend with a 1-4 record and a 6.51 ERA this year. He did not allow any earned runs in his win over Duke, though, and shined again Sunday.

"It was really [about] just trying to figure stuff out over those starts that weren't as good, … kind of learning from those, really understanding what I am again as a pitcher. Kind of figured that out," he said. "Over the past few starts, it was good to see that happen. … Staying smooth, staying consistent.

"It was definitely more mental, … figuring out my role … as just being a two-seam guy."

Carson Jones had three hits and scored a run for the Hokies.

Hokies freshmen Garrett Michel and Brody Donay hit back-to-back homers in the sixth.

Brady Kirtner (Christiansburg) pitched a scoreless inning of relief.

On Saturday night, the Hokies beat Georgia Tech 13-1. Hokies starter Griffin Green left the game in the fifth with pain in his pitching arm; he will see a doctor Monday.

DeMartini had two hits and two RBIs on Saturday, while Hurley and Jones each homered. The Hokies walked a school-record 18 times.