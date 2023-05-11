The Virginia Tech baseball team is on the NCAA tournament bubble, but the Hokies could boost their resume this weekend.

The Hokies (29-16, 11-12 ACC) will host 16th-ranked Clemson (32-17, 14-10) in a three-game series that will begin Friday.

Tech will have a shot to enhance its resume next week as well. The Hokies will wrap up the regular season by visiting top-ranked Wake Forest (40-7, 18-5) in a three-game series May 18-20.

"We're playing the people we want to play right now," Tech coach John Szefc said Thursday in a phone interview. "The two teams are two of the better teams in our league right now. They both have really good RPIs.

"At the end of the season, when you need to get a little boost, so to speak, those are the kind of people you want to be playing. … I'm glad we've got the opportunity to play against good teams. … We can play our way into [being in] good shape [for an NCAA bid] and that's what we're obviously trying to take advantage of."

Baseball America and D1baseball.com had both predicted in late April that Tech would make the 64-team NCAA tournament, but that was before the Hokies wrapped up that month by losing two of three games to North Carolina.

This week, D1baseball.com projects Tech in its "last five out." The website has Troy as the final at-large team in the field, with UC Irvine the first team missing the cut and Virginia Tech as the second team falling short of a bid.

Baseball America this week does not have Tech among its "first four out" but does have the team among its "next four out."

Virginia Tech is No. 48 in the NCAA's RPI rankings. Wake Forest is No. 2 and Clemson is No. 11.

Tech could also boost its resume in the ACC tournament before the NCAA field is unveiled on May 29. Tech is looking to make the NCAA field for the second straight year.

Virginia Tech has won four straight games, all nonleague affairs.

"We've been playing well," Szefc said. "We've been playing pretty clean for the most part."

Tech regained the services of star center fielder Jack Hurley in Wednesday night's win at Liberty. The 2022 second-team All-American had not played since his left middle finger was hit by a pitch in an April 22 win at Florida State. He had missed eight straight games.

The major league draft prospect leads the team in batting (.342) and homers (16). Hurley has 45 RBIs.

"Whenever you get one of your … best players back, it's obviously going to help the team," Szefc said. "Our guys had swung it well in his absence for the most part, but you're talking about adding an elite-level player back in there. … He's an elite-level offensive player, not to mention a pretty good defender in center field."

The injury news is not so good regarding starting pitcher Griffin Green (2-2). The 2022 All-ACC third-team pick has not pitched since leaving an April 15 game with an arm injury. Szefc said Wednesday that Green will miss the rest of the season.

"I don't plan on having him back," Szefc said. "Any time you take a front-level player out of your lineup like that, it's very difficult to replace somebody like that."

Green becomes the second Tech pitcher with a season-ending injury. Reliever Christian Worley (2-0, 2.70 ERA) has been sidelined since getting hurt in March.

But Szefc said the team still has enough pitching to finish strong and land an NCAA bid.

The Hokies' latest problem, though, is a stomach bug that has hit the team, including starting pitchers Anthony Arguelles and Drue Hackenberg. Szefc expects both of them to pitch in the Clemson series, but he is not yet sure which day either of them will be well enough to start.

"Trying to get them as healthy as we can for the weekend," Szefc said.

This will be Tech's first ACC series since the Hokies lost the home series with UNC in late April.

"If you're going to compete in a series against any one of these ACC opponents, you have to pitch and play defense better than what we did against North Carolina," Szefc said. "We also didn't have Hurley against North Carolina. I think he'll be a factor in this series."

Friday's game will air on ACC Network Extra, while the ACC Network will televise Saturday's 7 p.m. game and Sunday's 3 p.m. series finale.