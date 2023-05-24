The third-seeded and sixth-ranked Clemson baseball team scored the final 11 runs of the game to rally past 10th-seeded Virginia Tech 14-5 in the ACC tournament Wednesday night in Durham, N.C.

The Hokies went 0-2 in pool play in the tournament, losing twice to ranked foes by a combined score of 25-12 and failing to boost their NCAA tournament resume. The Hokies, who are unlikely to receive an at-large NCAA bid Monday, finished the season with a 30-24 record. The Hokies lost seven of their final eight games.

Down 5-3, Clemson (40-17) scored seven runs in the top of the sixth inning to grab a 10-5 lead.

With men on second and third with two outs, Clemson's Jacob Jarrell hit a high fly ball into shallow left field. Tech shortstop David Bryant was poised to make the catch but was waved off by left fielder Jack Hurley, who wound up diving for the ball. Hurley failed to make the catch, with the ball going off his glove and onto the ground. Both runners scored on Hurley's error, with Jarrell reaching second base.

Cam Cannarella hit an RBI single to give Clemson a 6-5 lead. Tech starter Drue Hackenberg was then pulled for reliever Andrew Setlinger. After an infield single and a hit batsman, Caden Grice belted a grand slam for a 10-5 lead.

Ten of Clemson's 14 runs were unearned. Tech made three errors.

Clemson had 14 hits to Tech's 13.

Garrett Michel had three hits and scored a run for Tech. Carson DeMartini had two hits and three RBIs.