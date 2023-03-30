DALLAS — Tyler Nickel is returning to the commonwealth for the next chapter of his college basketball career.

Nickel, who came off the bench as a North Carolina freshman this year, verbally committed to Virginia Tech on Thursday, according to a source with knowledge of the situation who asked to remain anonymous.

The 6-foot-7, 220-pound Nickel was a star at East Rockingham High School in Elkton, which is near Harrisonburg. He scored 2,909 career points, breaking Mac McClung's Virginia High School League career record. He also had 817 rebounds, 333 assists, 127 blocks and 159 steals in his high school career.

Nickel broke the VHSL records for the most points in a season by a freshman (662) and a sophomore (902 points). He averaged 35 points and 11 rebounds as a senior, when he was named the VHSL Class 2 state player of the year. He led his team to four Class 2 state tournament appearances, including berths in the 2020 and 2022 finals.

He was rated the No. 96 player in the nation in the high school graduating class of 2022 by ESPN. He was rated the No. 13 power forward in the nation in that class by ESPN. He was also rated the No. 2 senior in the commonwealth by ESPN.

Nickel averaged just 2.1 points and 6.1 minutes in 25 games as a UNC freshman this season. Six of his 15 baskets were 3-pointers. Nickel, who was used at guard and forward, snared 16 rebounds.

He played 25 minutes in the team's December loss at Virginia Tech. He scored eight points. That game was one of only four games this season in which he played double figures in minutes.

Nickel had 16 points and three 3-pointers in 19 minutes against The Citadel.

Nickel was one of six Tar Heels who entered the transfer portal after the season.

He becomes the second player this week to decide to transfer to Virginia Tech. Mekhi Long, whose Old Dominion team also lost to Virginia Tech this season, also intends to join the Hokies.

The two join high school seniors Brandon Rechsteiner and Jaydon Young as members of coach Mike Young's 2022-23 recruiting class. Those two recruits signed with Tech last fall.